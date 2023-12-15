Times Past: December 16, 1927

On this day in 1927, The Canberra Times reported on the renaming of Canberra because of the rapid rate of expansion.
In the early establishment of Canberra, there were only a few areas and streets that were named, with many streets remaining unnamed and literally in the dark with minimal public street lighting.
The Canberra National War Memorials Committee, together with the system of naming city streets and suburbs, created an almost complete change of the map of Canberra.
Most suburbs were to be renamed and the term "city" would change to only encompass the blocks and buildings that immediately surrounded City Hill, which would have the new name "Civic Place".
With the adoption of the changes, the difficulties many Canberrans faced at the time with the lack of street and suburb names, it was hoped life would become easier.
The original names of areas within Canberra would change to some of the suburban places that are recognised in modern day Canberra.
The areas that were known as Ainslie, South Ainslie and North Ainslie were broken into Braddon, Reid and Ainslie.
An area known as Westridge was renamed as Yarralumla and the previously known area of Blandfordia was renamed to Forrest. Acton and Duntroon were unchanged. There areas that would become known as the inner north and inner south were listed featuring names such as Deakin, Turner and Fyswhick.
The rest of the lengthy article lays out the groups the streets and suburbs of Canberra would be named after. Some examples were Australian explorers, foresters and botanists, Australian pioneers and Aboriginal names of places and things.
