Times Past: December 17, 1994

Announcing the new development Mr Stokes said: "This will take the daily Canberra Times and weekly Chronicle into the new century with absolutely the best high tech, colour rich presses offering maximum flexibility for both the editorial and advertising content. The new Geoman offers high-speed, high-quality newspaper printing which would put the Times at the cutting edge of colour reproduction. It is a highly computerised, clean and quiet press that is capable of running at 70,000 newspaper copies an hour. Unlike colour presses introduced by some newspapers, it would allow colour to be used on both sides of a page."