Times Past: December 17, 1994

On this day in 1994, there was an exciting development for the printing presses.
The Canberra Times was to install [at the time] one of the world's most advanced colour presses as part of a $30 million redevelopment of its Fyswhick production plant.
The company's new investment program, which would allow full colour production of The Canberra Times and the weekly Chronicle was announced by The Canberra Times chairman Kerry Stokes. The new colour presses would arrive the following year in 1995.
Mr Stokes said the investment program would involve the instalment of state-of-the-art colour offset presses and inserting equipment.
The new equipment would enable The Canberra Times to produce newspaper-style newsletters and magazines for the first time.
Announcing the new development Mr Stokes said: "This will take the daily Canberra Times and weekly Chronicle into the new century with absolutely the best high tech, colour rich presses offering maximum flexibility for both the editorial and advertising content. The new Geoman offers high-speed, high-quality newspaper printing which would put the Times at the cutting edge of colour reproduction. It is a highly computerised, clean and quiet press that is capable of running at 70,000 newspaper copies an hour. Unlike colour presses introduced by some newspapers, it would allow colour to be used on both sides of a page."
Mr Stokes said the new press was part of The Canberra Times' plans to better serve the needs and interests of Canberra.
