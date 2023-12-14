The Canberra Times
Comment/Editorial

Actions, not words, needed on climate

By The Canberra Times
December 15 2023 - 5:30am
It is profoundly disappointing, given humanity has just lived through the hottest year since records began, that the COP28 participants could not agree to phase out fossil fuels.

