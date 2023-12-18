Go and explore ancient Egypt and other exciting exhibitions

The Christmas theme continues at Outdoor Cinema at the Eucalypt Gardens at the National Botanic Gardens. On Friday, December 22 is Home Alone (PG, 1990) in which eight-year-old Kevin Connor (Macaulay Culkin), the youngest of five children, who is accidentally left behind when his family embark on a flight to France. They eventually realise what has happened but in the meantime Kevin is having his own adventures including a battle against two burglars, Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern). On Saturday, December 23 is The Nightmare Before Christmas (G, 1993), a stop-motion animated musical fantasy in which Jack Skellington the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, getting bored with Halloween, discovers Christmas and decides that he and his citizens will take over that holiday and "improve" it. Gates open at 6.30pm each night and the films start at last light. See: sunsetcinema.com.au.