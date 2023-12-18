Go and explore ancient Egypt and other exciting exhibitions

Journey to the land of the pyramids to discover ancient objects from the collection of the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities (Rijksmuseum van Oudheden).
See ornate sculptures, rare Book of the Dead scrolls and exquisite jewellery, along with 10 coffins, which reveal insights into the everyday life and culture of the ancient Egyptians.
It's on show at the National Museum of Australia until September 8, 2024. See: nma.gov.au.
Emily Kam Kngwarray celebrates the timeless art of a senior Anmatyerr woman who devoted her final years to painting, creating works that encapsulate the experience and authority she gained throughout an extraordinary life.
The exhibition is an extensive survey of her work, bringing together the most important works of her oeuvre, from early vibrant batik textiles to later monumental paintings on canvas.
The exhibition will also feature an audiovisual collaboration with the artist's community.
It's on at the National Gallery of Australia until April 28, 2024. See: nga.gov.au.
The National Portrait Gallery is the final destination for Art Gallery of NSW's touring exhibition Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize.
This exhibition celebrates 100 years of Australia's oldest portrait award and reflects upon the changing face of our nation.
It's on at the National Portrait Gallery until January 28, 2024. See: portrait.gov.au.
Grit & Gold: Tales from a Sporting Nation is a celebration of Australia's rich sporting heritage.
Through a collection of books, magazines, paintings, drawings, photographs and memorabilia, the exhibition retells the stories that have brought joy, sorrow and everything in between.
It's on at the National Library of Australia until January 28, 2024. Free, no booking required. See: nla.gov.au.
Australian theatre company Shake & Stir are presenting their adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story. On Christmas Eve, wealthy, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is counting down the seconds is visited by the ghost of his deceased partner, Jacob Marley, who tells him he will be visited by three ghosts that night and that this will give him a chance at redemption. But he is capable of learning the lessons and changing his ways before it is too late? Canberra Theatre, various times and dates until December 24. Recommended for ages 10 and older, contains periods of low lighting and darkness and supernatural themes. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
There's plenty on at Smith's, 76 Alinga Street, Canberra City. Comedians Maddy Weeks and Sez will perform on Friday, December 22, at 9pm. On Saturday, December 24, at 4pm, Canberra songstress Kim Yang will perform with Hayden Kinsman on keys and Matt Nightingale on double bass, and special guest Clarissa Goh on cello. Singer-songwriter Sereta is the support act. That same day at 9pm, fingerstyle guitarist Alec Randles will perform with fellow singer-songwriter Jessica Peris. See: smithsalternative.com.
The Christmas theme continues at Outdoor Cinema at the Eucalypt Gardens at the National Botanic Gardens. On Friday, December 22 is Home Alone (PG, 1990) in which eight-year-old Kevin Connor (Macaulay Culkin), the youngest of five children, who is accidentally left behind when his family embark on a flight to France. They eventually realise what has happened but in the meantime Kevin is having his own adventures including a battle against two burglars, Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern). On Saturday, December 23 is The Nightmare Before Christmas (G, 1993), a stop-motion animated musical fantasy in which Jack Skellington the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, getting bored with Halloween, discovers Christmas and decides that he and his citizens will take over that holiday and "improve" it. Gates open at 6.30pm each night and the films start at last light. See: sunsetcinema.com.au.
Experience the ancient Chinese art of candle-making in a hands-on class where you'll learn how to make your own candles using traditional Chinese teacups as containers. It's on at L27 Art Gallery, 59 Boolimba Street, Narrabundah on Saturday December 23 and Sunday December 24 from 2 to 5pm. See: eventbrite.com.au.
Are you looking for a bit of peace and quiet to collect - and perhaps transcribe - your thoughts amid the Christmas frenzy? On Saturday, December 24 from 9.30am to 11am at The Bookplate Cafe at the National Library of Australia is this session where you can write whatever you like alongside other people. Take your pad, laptop, or whatever contraption you use and write for an hour. There will be 15 minutes either side to check in and out. See: meetup.com.
