Is there ever a better time to unwind, relax and indulge in some premium entertainment than at the end of a busy and stressful year?



If, like many, you finally get the time to sit back what hits you next is the uncertainty of what to watch.

With so much now on offer with streaming, we've complied a short list of great 2023 shows to binge watch this holiday period, as well as how you can watch them hassle free.

Great 2023 shows and movies to binge watch

Succession

If you haven't started Succession now is a good time to binge your way through four seasons. The show follows the Roy family who control the biggest media and entertainment company in the world. The family patriarch, Logan Roy, starts to lay a succession plan following health issues. His four children - estranged oldest son Connor, power-hungry Kendall, irreverent Roman, and politically savvy Shiv - begin to prepare for a future without their father and vie for prominence within the company.

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 95 per cent

The Last of Us

Video game fans delighted in this series, but you don't have to be a fan to enjoy it. The Last of Us sees us meet Pedro Pascal's Joel and daughter Sarah, as a global outbreak occurs. Through the series Joel is tourmented by the trauma of his past while tasked with smuggling a young girl, Ellie, out of a quarantine zone and across the United States.

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 96 per cent

The Crown

2023 saw the conclusion of The Crown as it follows the life and reign of The Queen and the events that have shaped the second half of the 20th century. The final season concludes in

IMDb rating: 8.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 81 per cent

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart



Based on an Australian novel, this adaptation stars Sigourney Weaver and follows the aftermath of a young girl's violent childhood and how it follows her into her adult life. Alice is taken in by her grandmother after tragedy to live on their isolated flower farm where the mystery of the series begins to unfold. Whether you read the book or not, this is a compelling, beautiful and also horrifying watch.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 82 per cent



Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended version)

Time's Person of the Year. You can't escape 2023 without hearing the name Taylor Swift after the incredible launch of her Eras Tour which is soon to hit Australia. The extended version includes The Archer, Wildest Dreams and Long Live, which were not featured in the cinema release. It's a perfect way for Swifties to wind down the year, or to watch if you are keen to dip your toes into the Taylor Swift waters for the first time.

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 99 per cent

