Disney piles on the nostalgia but magic touch is missing

What is impressive about Magnifico as a villain is that he comes across as a charming, benevolent ruler. He's smooth, has a loving wife and oversees a diverse, thriving society. But, much like in life, people who seem perfect on the outside might just turn out to be narcissists, and people in positions of power can often become corrupted by it. This is explored in his catchy song This is the Thanks I Get?!, written, like all on the soundtrack, by Julia Michaels.