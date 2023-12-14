Some popular swimming spots to reopen, but others to remain closed

Several waterways that were closed to swimming last week have reopened, however two popular spots will remain closed indefintely.
ACT Parks and Conservation Service executive branch manager Stephen Alegria said several waterways were closed last week because of poor water quality.
The water quality has immproved at most of them however, Kambah Pool and Murray's Corner will remain closed until further notice.
"The Murrumbidgee River and Paddy's River are now open for swimming, except Kambah Pool and Murray's Corner," Mr Alegria said.
"Further water quality testing has been completed, and we have been advised by ACT Health that results show there are still elevated bacteria levels in those waterways."
It comes ahead of a hot and sunny forecast for the weekend and end of the school year.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting tops of 27 and 28 on the weekend, with a very minimal chance of rain.
It's tipped to get even warmer into the next week, with tops of 33 and 36 forecast for the Monday adn Tuesday, when a the wet weather is expected to return.
Mr Alegria urged people to avoid swimming in the closed waterways until the water quality returned to a safe level.
"Canberrans can still enjoy our other waterways to cool off for a swim, including those that have now reopened from last week's closure. This includes popular spots like the Cotter, Point Hut Crossing, Pine Island and Uriarra East," he said.
"Please remember, even in ideal conditions our waterways can be unpredictable, and you should always take care, be prepared, and only swim to your ability.
Kambah Pool and Murray's Corner remain open for land-based activities like walking and picnicking.
