The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Geminid meteor shower lights up Canberra sky

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
December 15 2023 - 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Streaks of light sailed through Canberra skies in the early hours of Friday, marking the peak of the annual the Geminid meteor shower.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.