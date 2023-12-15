Geminid meteor shower lights up Canberra sky

Streaks of light sailed through Canberra skies in the early hours of Friday, marking the peak of the annual the Geminid meteor shower.
The event happens when Earth passes through debris from an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon.
The show was predicted to be an especially spectacular one, most visible from about 2am.
But some might have been disappointed if anticipating a sky full of shooting stars.
The Canberra Times photographer Gary Ramage, spent a few hours on Friday morning hoping to capture the sight and caught one of the occasional meteors shooting by.
If you missed it last night, another show is set to take place on Saturday morning.
