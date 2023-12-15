Biden unable to slow the Israeli slaughter

The world reaction has produced a major upsurge in anti-Semitism, most disgustingly exemplified here in Australia by the alleged call to "Gas the Jews". But not all the reaction, and certainly not all criticism of Zionism and the actions of the Israeli state can be properly characterised as anti-Semitism, however much supporters of Israel suggest it. For some zealots on either side, there is no atrocity committed by one's own side that they will not support, rationalise or refuse to criticise. Likewise, there is no action on the other side that is not part of a murderous conspiracy. Many of the players in this drama are simply indifferent to the persons, the personalities and the rights of people on the other side, and think that any person on the other side, even apparently babies, are fair game.