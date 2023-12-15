Festive fun: Carols, markets, choirs and more

Carols in Town Park, a community celebration of Christmas presented by the Tuggeranong Salvation Army, is on Sunday at the Tuggeranong Town Park in Greenway.
Kids' activities and food vans from 5pm, with the carols starting at 6pm.
Go to the Facebook page www.facebook.com/carolsintownpark to download the song book.
Bring chairs, rugs and a picnic, and your best singing voice.
The Aussie Night Markets are on Friday and Saturday at Thoroughbred Park in Canberra.
They are on 4pm to 10pm both nights.
Enjoy performances by choirs at Parliament House this festive season.
QWIRE ACT will perform on Saturday from 1.30pm to 2pm.
The Spence Community Choir will perform on Friday from 12pm to 12.30pm.
Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol starts at the Canberra Theatre Centre on Tuesday and continues until Christmas Eve.
Complete with live music, yule-tide carolling, innovative video design, lavish costumes and, of course, snow, A Christmas Carol is "brimful of song, humour, love, and lashings of festive joy".
Tickets are from www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au/ or by calling 6275 2700.
Spend Christmas Eve - Sunday, December 24 - at St Ninian's Uniting Church in Lyneham.
There will be carols and a Christmas Eve service at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.
BYO picnic for in the garden and enjoy the Christmas story, carols, dressing the Christmas tree, cake, lemonade and ice cream.
The church is on the corner of Brigalow and Mouat streets in Lyneham.
