Festive fun: Carols, markets, choirs and more

December 15 2023 - 1:37pm
CAROLS IN TOWN PARK

Carols in Town Park, a community celebration of Christmas presented by the Tuggeranong Salvation Army, is on Sunday at the Tuggeranong Town Park in Greenway.

