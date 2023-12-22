Enjoy your outdoor spaces this summer

Soft furnishings, stylish showers and sophisticated cooking options. It may read like a roll call of household luxuries, but it's actually some of the items set to trend outside your four walls.
Two of the team from Winnings share their thoughts.
Extending indoor spaces
We are seeing indoor living moving into our outdoor spaces, which will be a big living trend in 2024. This is evolving from biophilic design, which is all about being inspired by nature.
In light of this, we have already been seeing an increase in specially designed appliances developed to be weather-resistant. These new outdoor products use materials such as marine-grade stainless steel. This same approach to durability is moving to furniture, homewares and lighting, which helps to reduce maintenance and cleaning time outdoors.
The Missoni Kew outdoor cushion is a great example of how you can incorporate similar accessories and soft furnishings in your indoor and outdoor living spaces.
Multifunctional spaces
Outdoor living areas can now be designed for multifunctional purposes such as entertaining and outdoor cooking - an evolution of open plan living we're accustomed to indoors.
The definition of 'multifunctional' is evolving. Multifunctional outdoor spaces are now accommodating more practical needs such as storage, ventilation and lighting to create a cohesive living environment all year round. An example of this is indoor island benches moving outdoors. You can create an outdoor kitchen with space for an under-bench refrigerator, dishwasher, sink and tap. There are a variety of benches and sinks that can double as storage for hosts to entertain and prepare meals in the same space.
Lighting
Using lighting outdoors to create ambience is set to be a trend in 2024, as more people opt for designs that help to build a comfortable atmosphere as you would indoors.
You can adopt this approach by using water-resistance and USB-charged lighting to provide a candle-lit feel to your outdoor setup.
Resort-style living
There has been a notable shift towards creating resort-style outdoor spaces that not only serve functional purposes, but can act as sanctuaries for rejuvenation and relaxation. Outdoor showers, like the Armando Vicario Resort model, are examples of how sleek, durable designs are being added outdoors to add to our wellness experiences, inspiring us to feel like we're at a resort every day.
Tech savvy barbeques and grills
Technology in outdoor appliances continues to improve, getting smarter every year.
Grills can now connect to your wi-fi, so you can control things such as temperature and set timers on your mobile.
Smart outdoor technology also allows you to monitor or control your grill remotely.
The Traeger Timberline 850 BBQ pellet grill, for example, has wi-fi technology that allows you to monitor your grill without having to physically watch the cooking process.
You can connect your smart device to your grill, change the temperature, and even add smoke to your food, right from the device.
Outdoor cooking appliances that use smart technology are now more prevalent in the market and ultimately, it's allowing Australians to get back to what matters most - relaxing outdoors and spending time with guests.
