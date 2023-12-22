Enjoy your outdoor spaces this summer

The definition of 'multifunctional' is evolving. Multifunctional outdoor spaces are now accommodating more practical needs such as storage, ventilation and lighting to create a cohesive living environment all year round. An example of this is indoor island benches moving outdoors. You can create an outdoor kitchen with space for an under-bench refrigerator, dishwasher, sink and tap. There are a variety of benches and sinks that can double as storage for hosts to entertain and prepare meals in the same space.