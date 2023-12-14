Porsche driver left with broken nose after failed attempt at car-jacking: police

A 23-year-old Torrens man assaulted a driver, leaving him with a broken nose, in an attempt to steal his Porsche in Belconnen, police say.
The man allegedly climbed into the passenger seat of the car, which was stopped, and demanded the owner get out about 4.45pm on November 14.
The driver refused and 23-year-old allegedly assaulted him in and out of the car.
When the attacker got into the driver's seat, the owner locked him in the car, police said. But the man escaped by smashing a window.
The owner was left with a broken nose and a sprained ankle.
The alleged attacker was later identified with help of in-car camera footage and CCTV from the area.
ACT Policing's Operation TORIC has charged the man with attempted robbery, destroying/damaging property not exceeding $5000, assault occasioning bodily harm, making demands with a threat to endanger health, and possessing a knife without reasonable excuse
He is is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
