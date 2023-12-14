The Canberra Times
Porsche driver left with broken nose after failed attempt at car-jacking: police

By Staff Reporters
December 15 2023 - 10:54am
A 23-year-old Torrens man assaulted a driver, leaving him with a broken nose, in an attempt to steal his Porsche in Belconnen, police say.

