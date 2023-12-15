It took 18 months for this clifftop home to sell for about $11 million

The high-profile buyers of a clifftop estate on the NSW South Coast didn't get a chance to view the property before they splashed close to $11 million on it.
A banking executive and his interior designer wife purchased the Bermagui property in December from their base in London.
It followed a lengthy 18-month sale campaign.
The Australian expats, and many other interested buyers, didn't get a chance to view the 14-hectare property in person but were confident it was worth securing.
"They made the decision and the commitment to buy it without being able to get over here to see it," the selling agent said.
Another high-profile buyer was revealed to be behind a major property purchase this week.
The Raiders Group teamed up with local developer Doma to purchase the former Canberra Milk factory near Fyshwick.
It is understood the group purchased the collection of buildings on Mildura Street in Griffith for a figure in the mid-$20 million range.
A spokesperson for Doma confirmed the sale and said the partnership was "excited to explore the potential of the heritage buildings located on the site".
Meanwhile local developer Keggins was revealed as the buyer of four blocks of land that went to auction in early December.
The group paid more than $26 million for four blocks of development land in Lawson stage two.
They were the final Lawson sites to be released by the Suburban Land Agency.
The developer said work was already under way to design the estate, which could include around 200 homes across the blocks.
Finally, a contentious development has moved ahead in Belconnen.
Developer JWLand has resubmitted a proposal for more than 850 apartments after the initial plans were refused by the ACT planning authority.
The number of apartments will largely remain the same, however they will be spread across three buildings instead of the two that were original planned.
JWLand's Michael Prendergast said the group was pleased with the changes.
"There's no other place within a town centre that's better suited for high density than an underutilised parcel of land immediately adjacent a bus interchange and within walking distance to a major shopping centre," he said.
