The scene is set for a hot summer at the movies

We've seen plenty of great movies released on Boxing Days in years past, and this year looks to have plenty of options again. There'll be a few more on New Year's Day, too. There's a superhero blockbuster, a rom-com or two, a new Woody Allen film (in French) some animated films for the young at heart and a few quirky optoins sure to get you thinking. So if you're wondering what to catch first, here's a run down of what's on offer and who might enjoy each flick.