The scene is set for a hot summer at the movies

By Ron Cerabona
December 26 2023 - 5:30am
There are plenty of films opening on Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Pictures supplied

We've seen plenty of great movies released on Boxing Days in years past, and this year looks to have plenty of options again. There'll be a few more on New Year's Day, too. There's a superhero blockbuster, a rom-com or two, a new Woody Allen film (in French) some animated films for the young at heart and a few quirky optoins sure to get you thinking. So if you're wondering what to catch first, here's a run down of what's on offer and who might enjoy each flick.

