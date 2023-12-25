The scene is set for a hot summer at the movies

We've seen plenty of great movies released on Boxing Days in years past, and this year looks to have plenty of options again. There'll be a few more on New Year's Day, too. There's a superhero blockbuster, a rom-com or two, a new Woody Allen film (in French) some animated films for the young at heart and a few quirky optoins sure to get you thinking. So if you're wondering what to catch first, here's a run down of what's on offer and who might enjoy each flick.
What's it about? Not-so-amicable exes Bea (Sydney Sweeney from Euphoria) and Ben (Glen Powell, Hangman from Top Gun: Maverick ) are unexpectedly thrust together at a destination wedding in Australia, and for their own reasons pretend to be a couple. What could possibly go wrong?
Who directed it? Will Gluck, whose other films include Easy A and Peter Rabbit.
Who else is in it? The Aussie actors include Rachel Griffiths and Bryan Brown.
Who's it for? Given what the trailer reveals about its content and language, older teens and adults who like salty tongued comedy.
What's it's about? In this sequel to Aquaman (2018) - the highest grossing DC movie to date - Aquaman (Jason Momoa) has to balance being King of Atlantis ("I finally got a job") with his responsibilities as a new father as well as facing, once again, his enemy Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who now has the power of the mythic Black Trident. Busy guy.
Who directed it? Aussie James Wan, who's come a long way since Saw (2004).
Who's it for? Superhero fans.
What's it about? In Paris, Fanny (Lou de Laage) is having an affair with Alain (Niels Schneider) and when her husband Jean (Melvil Poupaud) finds out, he resorts to drastic measures.
Who directed it? This is writer-director Woody Allen's 50th film and his first shot in French (it's subtitled).
Who's it for? French film fans and Allen aficionados (it looks more akin to the dark Crimes and Misdemeanors and Match Point than lighter fare such as Midnight in Paris).
What's it about? After a migrating duck family talks of far-flung places, Pam Mallard (Elizabeth Banks) persuades her cautious husband Mack (Kumail Nanjiani) to fly south for the winter on a holiday with their offspring Dax (Caspar Jennings) and Gwen (Tresi Gazal) for their own adventures.
Who made it? French filmmaker Benjamin Renner (Ernest & Celestine) from a script by Mike White (School of Rock, The White Lotus).
Who's it for? It's an animated movie from Illumination so if you liked Despicable Me, Minions and The Secret Life of Pets, this is for you (and/or your kids).
What's it about? In 1938, British stockbroker Nicholas Winton (Johnny Flynn, later Anthony Hopkins) helps hundreds of Jewish children in Czechoslovakia escape from the Nazis but later in life is haunted by the fate of those he couldn't save.
Who made it? TV director James Hawes (The Bill, Doctor Who), making his feature debut. Lucinda Coxon (The Danish Girl) and Nick Drake (Romulus, My Father) scripted.
Who's it for? People who like inspirational films based on true stories (such as the similarly themed Schindler's List).
What's it about? Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), brought back from the dead with the brain of a child by Dr Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), runs off with lawyer Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) to experience the world anew.
Who directed it? Yorgos Lanthimos, from a script by Aussie Tony McNamara who adapted Alasdair Gray's novel, a variation on Frankenstein.
Who's it for? People who like the Lanthimos-McNamara team's previous collaboration, The Favourite, and Lanthimos's The Lobster.
What's it about? Careful, divorced Blandine (Olivia Cote) and her free-spirited childhood best friend Magalie (Laure Calamy) are reunited after many years apart by Blandine's son. The women go on a holiday they'd dreamed about as kids. But will their differences push them apart once again or will their friendship be rekindled?
Who directed it? Marc Fitoussi (La vie d'artiste), who also scripted.
Who's it for? The ideas explored will resonate with many, especially those who like bittersweet French films (subtitled, of course).
What's it about? In the kingdom of Rosas, Asha (Ariana DeBose) discovers King Magnifico (Chris Pine) is hoarding people's wishes rather than granting them, so she makes her own wish upon a star (yes. it's a Disney animated feature).
Who directed it? Chris Buck (who co-directed the Frozen movies) and Fawn Veerasunthorn.
Who's it for? Children and Disneyphiles, for sure. Does it have a Let It Go-like earworm? We'll find out.
What's it about? Family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams.
Who directed it? Writer-director Kristoffer Borgli (who made the Norwegian film Sick of Myself). Also in the cast are Julianne Nicholson and Michael Cera.
Who's it for? Although the thought of Nicolas Cage in your dreams might sound like a horror movie, this is described as a black comedy fantasy and will probably give Cage many chances to do his crazy "uncaged" thing. You either like that or you don't.
What's it about? With the 2014 World Cup approaching, the American Samoa soccer team (who suffered the worst loss in World Cup history, losing 31-0 to Australia in 2001), recruits a down-on-his-luck, maverick coach (Michael Fassbender) to help. Based on a true story.
Who directed it? New Zealander Taika Waititi (JoJo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok).
Who's it for? Fans of underdog sports movies will probably enjoy another one.
