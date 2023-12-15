The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Gold-plated value: collectors salivate over a 110-year-old 'unicorn'

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated December 15 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been dubbed the "unicorn" of Australian number plates and will break national records when the ultra-rare black-and-white plate NSW 1 is offered for sale for the first time 110 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.