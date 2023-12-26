Young talent time: The decisions set to define the Raiders' season

It's the two decisions that could define the Canberra Raiders' season.
Who plays five-eighth and who is the fullback?
Both Kaeo Weekes and Chevy Stewart have put their hands up for the No.6 and No.1 jerseys respectively, but they'll face plenty of competition over the pre-season from Ethan Strange and Xavier Savage at the very least.
The two key spots in the spine are up for grabs following the departure of Jack Wighton (South Sydney) at the end of the season - as well as the failure of anyone to fully nail down the custodian role since Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors) departed after 2022.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has vowed to give youth a go in both spots and warned Green Machine fans to be patient with a young team.
How quickly whoever gets the nod adapts will go a long way to deciding whether Canberra plays finals next year.
In recent years the Raiders' attack has revolved around ex-No.6 Wighton, while the fullback's become a crucial cog in the modern attack.
The latter's also obviously a key in organising the defence.
Stuart has Weekes and Strange as the obvious two vying to pair up with halfback Jamal Fogarty. The coach also recruited former South Sydney half Troy Dargan before his tragic death on Christmas Eve.
Weekes, Stewart, Savage, Jordan Rapana and Sebastian Kris could all stake a claim for the No.1 jersey - although the latter two will hopefully return to the edge after sharing the role this year.
The fact the Raiders have gone down the development route rather than simply signing away their problems has some Sydney pundits saying they were favourites for next season's wooden spoon.
Former Raiders captain Alan Tongue said simplifying the roles would help the young players adapt quickly.
"Ricky's made it clear that it's all up for grabs," he said.
"It's who's willing to work hard and play well in the trials and you'll get rewarded.
"There's going to be some real excitement around what could be.
"When you don't have that experience, there's going to be some learning on the run.
"To become an experienced player you've got to start somewhere.
"I really believe simplifying their roles and making sure they're as prepared as best they can will put them in a really good space."
But the truly important question is will Corey Harawira-Naera get a clean bill of health in the New Year?
It's been a scary and traumatic year for the loveable big fella following his seizure on the field against South Sydney in May.
It was shocking to watch on as he lay motionless on the ground before being taken away to hospital.
Not only did he not play again this year, but he hasn't even been cleared to return to training yet.
That will hopefully be decided at a meeting with the specialist in January.
Initially it was an elevated level of troponin that kept him out - it's a heart enzyme marker that's an indicator of heart damage.
Now he's waiting for his heartbeat to return to normal.
Let's hope for his sake, his son's, his family's and the Raiders as well that he gets the all clear.
You can picture The Canberra Times liftout now - the Papali'i mullet cutout.
Just 18 games. That's all Papali'i needs to become the third member of the Green Machine to play 300 NRL games for the club.
And like the previous two, he'll be doing it as a one-club player.
But unlike the previous two, his last name isn't Croker - with Jason (318) and Jarrod (307) the only other Raiders to get there.
If the football gods are kind, then the great man will be bringing up his 300th against South Sydney - in his good mate Jack Wighton's return to Canberra Stadium as a Rabbit - in round 21.
The fact he's done a lot of it playing in the middle in the most physically taxing position in the game highlights what an achievement it will be.
This year's Jarrod Croker Week was a wonderful celebration of everything about the mild-mannered Goulburnian and it would be fitting for Canberra's "Papa" to be celebrated the same way.
"It's an unbelievable milestone for the position that he plays in, but he's shown over the years just how durable he is," Tongue said.
"Let's hope that it comes for him this year. He's just been a wonderful servant for the club, a big heart and it would just be a really great moment if we get to see that."
Ask a certain nameless Raider about what they're working on and you'll typically get: "Just the little things - attack and defence - the little things."
The Raiders had the sixth worst defence and the fifth worst attack this year - resulting in a points differential of -137.
That makes for a long pre-season working on the little things.
But despite those unflattering numbers, the Green Machine still made the top eight and went within the bounce of the ball of beating a red-hot Newcastle in the elimination final.
The Knights needed extra-time to get past the Raiders in a game they were expected to win easily.
Tongue saw that as a huge positive.
They can work on their attack and defence, but you can't teach that intangible.
"There's a couple of ways you can look at that," Tongue said.
"Yes there was some things they definitely need to get better in attack and defence, but it shows a lot of ticker for them to just be in the fight.
"I think a lot of teams if they didn't compete well they got blown off the park and that wasn't the Raiders - they kept finding a way to get back in there.
"It doesn't sugar-coat anything, you need to be better, but it also shows you've got a fair amount of character in your side."
While the spine might have a bit of youthful inconsistency, the forward pack will still be a strength.
Not only do they have veteran stars Josh Papali'i, Joe Tapine and captain Elliott Whitehead, but they've also established the next generation with Hudson Young and Corey Horsburgh.
Then there's the young guns looking to establish themselves in the NRL - Ata Mariota, Trey Mooney, Hohepa Puru and English recruit Morgan Smithies.
Mariota, Mooney and Puru all showed plenty of potential at the end of the season when Papali'i (biceps) and Horsburgh (suspended) were out.
There should at least be a solid base laid down by the Raiders engine room for the young backs to work off.
"You've got some experience with Papa and Taps up front there, and 'Red' [Horsburgh] getting into his Origin arena this year," Tongue said.
"But guys like Trey and Ata, and Emre [Guler] too - they're all on the cusp of doing something really, really special.
"Then you've got a crop of young guys behind them that are just so hungry and that's powerful."
