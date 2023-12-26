The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Young talent time: The decisions set to define the Raiders' season

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
December 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's the two decisions that could define the Canberra Raiders' season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.