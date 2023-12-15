Cool and clean: Top cleaning tips for an Aussie summer

This quick and simple checklist is sure to protect your home from the blistering, unruly summer season ahead. Picture Shutterstock

Cleaning can be a daunting-and at times challenging task.



Maintaining your home during an Aussie summer can feel all the more demanding.



But fear not, for any promisingly sun-drenched season can be cooled by prioritising the welfare of your house.



Dust away those allergens and banish those pesky heat-thriving insects before they can arrive.



This article aims to provide you with a quick and simple checklist that is sure to protect your home from the blistering, unruly summer season ahead.

Use a carpet steam cleaner

Although the sun's pursuit is relentless in many countries, an Australian summer is another kind of fierce. There's a good chance the weather will hurl arbitrary, shuddering winds against your home.



Summer gusts tend to carry lots of dust, debris and all sorts of grime, including the kind that keeps you non-stop sneezing. A carpet steam cleaner is a home essential.



It will pick up all those nasty, airborne particles that are common during the summertime and get stuck in the fibres of your carpet.

Steam cleaners are perfect for when regular vacuums just aren't performing to your expectations.



These wonder machines will give your floors, carpets, rugs, stairs-you name it-a deep and thorough clean, leaving your surface spotless.



They send steam deep into your carpet to absorb dirt and oil, rather than simply hoover over stains and press them further in.

Clean the air conditioner filter

Ok, great. You've cleansed your floors and they're looking bright.



No dust or debris in sight. But, wait...allergens like to tease their housemates, and unfortunately, they're looking straight at you, laughing tucked away in the slatted openings of your air conditioner filter.



Cleaning your air conditioner filter is important, especially if you suffer from airborne allergies.

Dust and debris tend to clog up small spaces like vents.



This can affect the performance and quality of your air conditioner, which you will desperately need throughout the summer season.



If left untreated, the effects could be detrimental, killing your air conditioner off altogether and leaving you uncomfortably sweaty at night.



Nobody wants to dig into their savings to afford a repair or completely new device. Instead, use warm soap and a vacuum to get the job done.

Wash the windows

Although not a summer-exclusive tip, keep in mind that your windows are an inviting display, and they need to be maintained.



As mentioned above, dust really mounts up, and it's important to shower your windows with a stream of tender-loving care-particularly in summer.



You might surprise yourself with the results.

If you're in the market for brighter, clearer windows, a simple scrub can go a long way.



Especially because many people don't realise just how much dirt collects on window surfaces and in window corners throughout the year.



This step is great because it requires less work and more humming along to your favourite soundtrack.



With clean windows, you'll be able to let more of that lovely summer light in too.

Clean your fridge

An often overlooked or ignored step for fear of what you might discover-dated milk, a squashed tomato? ---but nonetheless, cleaning out your fridge is a crucial step in the summer cleaning checklist. In hotter climates, bacteria festers and devours faster.

The steps to cleaning your fridge are simple. Antibacterial products should become your best friend, as well as a pair of trusty rubber gloves.



Ensure you remove all products from your refrigerator and leave no corner untouched.



Save only what you need-and don't keep any out-of-date products that have been lurking around at the back of the shelf for far too long.



Trust us, the result is relief, and no more suspicious scents wafting through the kitchen.

Scrub your surfaces

It's imperative that you inspect and clean surfaces, including countertops and tables, on a daily basis. After all, it wouldn't be summer without Australia's infamous hordes of creepy crawlers.



Humid, sticky weather is a favourite among many insects, including ants and spiders, so try to prevent any accidental invitations for them to show up in your home.

These critters are capacious, often appearing before your eyes where you would least expect them.



Ensuring your surfaces are clean is as simple as wiping down your table after you've eaten and removing any food you might have left out.



Crumbs, half-finished plates and spills all attract famished insects looking for their next bite, and they're an unsightly as well as unhygienic addition to your house.

Clean outdoor furniture

If you have outdoor furniture, such as couches, hammocks and pillows, ensure that you are dusting and cleaning them regularly. Maintaining your outdoor furniture is vital.



Seeing as it's summer, we're positive you and your family are going to be enjoying the perfectly warm weather outdoors, but you don't want to leap up out of fear after discovering a creepy crawler peering out from a slit in the sofa.

It might also be worth investing in covers to protect your furniture from all kinds of intruders, and abrasion or rust from prolonged outside exposure.



They're especially great as a long-term investment, but remember: just because you cover your outdoor furniture, doesn't mean you get a cleaning pass.



Make sure you take soft furnishings like cushions inside at night too, so they aren't exposed to rain or wind damage.



As listed in this article, there are an abundance of helpful hacks that will protect your precious home from summer's unwelcome guests.



Cleaning is key to beating this season's ferocious weather.



From investing in high quality products that do the hard work for you, to giving everything from your air conditioner filter, fridge, outdoor furniture and surfaces a good scrub, to washing your windows, there's plenty to do, but rest assured each of these steps are simple and will support the longevity of your home throughout the season.

Before you know it, you will be enjoying the best the summer has to offer without worrying about maintaining your home.

