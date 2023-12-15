Glaring Warner criticism lingers despite defiant century and 'quiet shush'

When David Warner triumphantly leapt into the air, then made a "little quiet shush" gesture following his 26th Test century in Perth on Thursday, it seemed the Australian opener gleefully had the last laugh over recent debate about his inclusion in the Test side.
But perhaps that sensational 164 off 211 against Pakistan in the series opener wasn't the knockout punch he'd hoped for - if anything, it's only provoked more debate about Warner.
Because for every social media post and commentator that praised Warner as one of the greatest to pick up a bat, there was another highlighting his poor form in the lead-up to scoring his 20th ton in Australia.
Former teammate Mitchell Johnson started that fire last week with a scathing column that questioned how Warner deserved his spot in the Test team after a below-par Ashes series averaging 29 runs.
The retired fast bowler further criticised the "arrogance and "disrespect" in the 37-year-old's June retirement announcement which assumed his home Sydney Test in January would be his farewell match - well before the squad had been selected.
Then Johnson's parting shot claimed Warner had never fully taken ownership of sandpaper ball-tampering scandal, and it all had cricket fans grabbing their popcorn, ready for a dramatic reply.
They got it in Perth, with Warner letting his bat do the talking as Johnson awkwardly watched on from a media booth while commentating for Triple M.
Warner clearly proved Johnson and other doubters wrong, right? But one Test century - and only his second in three years - didn't quite change the narrative for some.
Warner's poor form outside of Australia is the biggest criticism that remains. His Test form of late has reached a career low with a batting average of 30.05 last year and 31.11 this year, the latter following his Perth century.
In his entire career, Warner has only scored six centuries away from home - two against Bangladesh, three in South Africa and one in the United Arab Emirates.
And Pakistan is hardly a top-tier opponent playing in Australia, as a blooper reel of fielding and bowling highlights showed on day one in Perth.
Warner has actually scored centuries (including 335 not out) in five of his last six innings against Pakistan in Australia.
So this first Test was teed up for Warner to deliver, which to his credit, he did, moving himself to fifth on the list of Australia's top Test run-scorers, overtaking Matthew Hayden and Michael Clarke.
But sadly Warner may never be able to truly silence his critics about his Test form away from home, with this summer series in Australia his last.
He will at least plan to go out with a bang, declaring he "ain't leaving" his farewell Test tour early after helping Australia to 5-346 against Pakistan.
Warner's huge knock in Perth means he's almost certain to be selected for both the Boxing Day Test and his grand finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
"I think where I am in my part of my career, it's been great. I've not really had much to worry about," Warner said.
"People make comments but you get on with it and you know you've got to go out there and score runs, and [on Thursday] I did that."
Warner didn't let the external criticism from Johnson distract him.
"If people are out to get you or make a headline from your name, then so be it," Warner said.
"I can't worry about that. I've got to worry about what I've got to do for the team - keep scoring runs and putting the team in a great position.
"I don't feel any extra pressure, I don't feel any other points I have to prove."
Even if Warner fails in his next three innings, it seems sure he will be picked for a fairytale goodbye in Sydney. But Warner isn't counting on it just yet.
"You've still got to score runs," he said. "It's up to the selectors. If they want to keep continuing to pick me, I ain't leaving."
- with AAP
