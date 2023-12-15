Lehrmann's lawyers won't recall Higgins after secret recording

Lawyers for Bruce Lehrmann will not seek to recall Brittany Higgins for further evidence following the emergence of a secret recording during a defamation trial.
The recording captured Ms Higgins' lawyer Leon Zwier and others at the Park Hyatt Lobby Bar on December 4 reportedly discussing how she could respond to questions in cross-examination as she gave evidence in the Federal Court.
Lehrmann is suing Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson seeking damages over an allegedly defamatory broadcast in February 2021.
The accuracy and truth of a report on The Project about Ms Higgins' claims she was sexually assaulted in Parliament House will face another day of attack when Wilkinson returns to the witness box on Friday.
Ms Higgins alleged Lehrmann pinned her down and raped her on the couch of their then-boss Senator Linda Reynolds in March 2019.
Lehrmann has always denied the allegation, saying that no sexual contact or intimacy occurred.
His barrister Steven Whybrow told the court he would not seek to recall Ms Higgins following the recording, details of which were revealed by Sky News on Tuesday.
A witness is expressly told not to discuss the case with anyone else while they are under cross-examination.
A subpoena was issued to Sky News to provide the recording.
Mr Whybrow said the recording was not useful aside from confirming the accuracy of what was broadcast.
"The context and the quality of that 52-minute recording that was provided is not sufficient for us to be able to, in the time available, do anything more with it," he said.
While grilling Ten producer Angus Llewellyn and Wilkinson this week, Lehrmann's lawyers have suggested the report on The Project was poorly researched and Ms Higgins' claims were believed without proper scrutiny.
Matthew Richardson SC, also representing Lehrmann, suggested Ms Higgins used a "conspiratorial" tone in her interviews with The Project team, demonstrating she was an unreliable witness.
That proposition was dismissed by Wilkinson on Thursday.
She also rejected the barrister's suggestion she was thrilled by the commercial appeal of their exclusive interview instead of being interested in challenging Ms Higgins' allegations.
READ MORE:
Both Wilkinson and Mr Llewellyn have stood by their reporting and its accuracy as well as the behind-the-scenes steps they took to ensure Ms Higgins' claims were verified.
Lehrmann was charged in August 2021 over the alleged rape, but his trial in the ACT Supreme Court was derailed by juror misconduct.
Prosecutors did not seek a second trial, citing concerns for Ms Higgins' mental health.
Lehrmann is also before Queensland courts accused of raping another woman twice in Toowoomba in October 2021.
He has not entered a plea, but his lawyers have indicated he denies the charges.
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.