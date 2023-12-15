Humanity is on the high road to famine, war and mega deaths

I went to COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009 and they were saying that back then. You can take it as a call to mitigate climate change or you can take it as a call to limit population growth. Or you can do both. By all means throw money at agricultural research to find ways to maintain production in a warming climate but, if sea-levels rise more, then we lose many of the food-producing deltas to salination then inundation.