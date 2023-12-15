The Canberra Times
There needs to be a proper cost-benefit analysis of light rail

By Letters to the Editor
December 16 2023 - 5:30am
There needs to be a comprehensive cost benefit analysis of Stage 2 of light rail. Picture by Keegan Carroll
There needs to be a comprehensive cost benefit analysis of Stage 2 of light rail. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Given the startling revelation that a mere 1.7km stretch of light rail to Commonwealth Park will surpass the entire cost of Stage 1 from Gungahlin it begs the question: "When will the ACT and federal governments conduct a full re-assessment of Stage 2's potential cost-benefit?"

