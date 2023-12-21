A summer of big shows in the city - see them before they're gone

Journey to the land of the pyramids to view artefacts from the collection of the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities in Discovering Ancient Egypt. See ornate sculptures, rare Book of the Dead scrolls and exquisite jewellery, along with 10 coffins, which reveal insights into the everyday life and culture of the ancient Egyptians. Explore their gods and society, creativity and belief in an eternal afterlife. Step through the life-sized recreated facade of the Temple of Taffeh, illuminated by a large-scale graphic presentation. Discovering Ancient Egypt is on show at the National Museum of Australia until September 8, 2024. See: nma.gov.au.