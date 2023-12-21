A summer of big shows in the city - see them before they're gone

If you're looking for something to do over the summer holidays, why not see some of the amazing exhibitions on at our national institutions. There are major exhibitions on now ranging from ancient Egypt to modern portraiture. Visit the institutions' websites for dates, times and admission details.
Emily Kam Kngwarray celebrates the timeless art of a senior Anmatyerr woman who devoted her final years to painting, creating works that encapsulate the experience and authority she gained throughout an extraordinary life. The exhibition is an extensive survey of her work, bringing together the most important works of her oeuvre, from early vibrant batik textiles to later monumental paintings on canvas. The exhibition will also feature an audiovisual collaboration with the artist's community. It's on at the National Gallery of Australia until April 28, 2024. See: nga.gov.au.
Journey to the land of the pyramids to view artefacts from the collection of the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities in Discovering Ancient Egypt. See ornate sculptures, rare Book of the Dead scrolls and exquisite jewellery, along with 10 coffins, which reveal insights into the everyday life and culture of the ancient Egyptians. Explore their gods and society, creativity and belief in an eternal afterlife. Step through the life-sized recreated facade of the Temple of Taffeh, illuminated by a large-scale graphic presentation. Discovering Ancient Egypt is on show at the National Museum of Australia until September 8, 2024. See: nma.gov.au.
The National Portrait Gallery is the final destination for Art Gallery of NSW's touring exhibition, Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize. This exhibition, arranged thematically, celebrates 100 years of Australia's oldest portrait award and reflects upon the changing face of our nation. Some works have not been seen in public since first being exhibited in the Archibald Prize. Archie 100 is on at the National Portrait Gallery until January 28, 2024. See: portrait.gov.au.
Grit & Gold: Tales from a Sporting Nation is a celebration of Australia's rich sporting heritage and its effect on our culture over the years. Through a collection of books, magazines, paintings, drawings, photographs and memorabilia, the exhibition retells the stories that have brought joy, sorrow and everything in between. Grit & Gold is on at the National Library of Australia until January 28, 2024. Free entry, no booking required. See: nla.gov.au.
This exhibition celebrates memorable moments in contemporary Australian film and the people and stories that brought them to life. Among the highlights are spectacular costumes from Elvis, Moulin Rouge! and The Sapphires and customised steering wheels from Mad Max: Fury Road. The Australians & Hollywood exhibition is on at the National Film and Sound Archive until January 28, 2024. See: nfsa.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.