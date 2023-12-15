'I didn't agree': Why this Brumby is excited for a fresh start after Eddie

Tough-as-nails Wallaby Len Ikitau says a new era under the guidance of a new coach can put Australian rugby "back on the map", vowing to bury his World Cup disappointment and win back his Test jersey next year.
Just hours after Eddie Jones was paraded as Japan's new coach in Tokyo, Ikitau gave the greatest indication yet players had moved on and had already turned their attention to a defining period for the game.
Jones' official unveiling on Thursday night effectively drew the curtain on one some of Australian rugby's darkest days, with the past five months plagued by an off-field circus and further on-field decline.
Frustrated players and fans have been exhausted by Jones' denials about being linked to Japan, the charade of being committed to a five-year deal and the controversial selection calls that left many bemused.
Ikitau was one of those caught in the crossfire. He made three tackles despite having a broken shoulder in a Test against Argentina in July, but was confident the eight-week recovery wouldn't end his World Cup hopes.
Jones had other ideas. He left Ikitau out of the World Cup squad in a shock omission, justifying the decision because Ikitau couldn't train immediately despite picking other players in the group who were in the same position.
Many are still scratching their heads about the Ikitau call given the ACT Brumbies star had been considered, by far, the best outside centre in Australia.
But as someone who prefers actions instead of words (remember he continued to tackle despite breaking his shoulder?), Ikitau has chosen to channel his energy into 2024 rather than being dragged down by the Jones saga.
"I know a few of the other boys are keen to rip in and have a point to prove," Ikitau said. "For me ... I'm just going to do the same thing I did this year - get on the park and play good footy.
"I didn't chat to Eddie much. I was disappointed not to be in the [World Cup] squad and the reasons behind it. I didn't agree with that, but I can't control any of it or what [Jones] was thinking.
"It took me a few months to get over it and it was disappointing. But all I could do was get back, so I did. And now I am just looking forward to playing for the Brumbies."
How does he feel about Jones joining Japan, despite the denials? "I don't know. I guess he was in and out, but it's hard to judge. I'm excited for the next coach to come in, hopefully they do a better job and put rugby in Australia back on the map."
Super Rugby administrators are hopeful the Jones fog will dissipate over the coming weeks now that the Japan move is official. It will give their players and fans clear air leading into the Super Rugby season.
Rugby Australia is close to finalising a new director of rugby, while a coach - with Stephen Larkham, Dan McKellar and Joe Schmidt linked to the job - will follow some time in the new year.
It was fitting that the news came through before the Brumbies' final session of the year, with the players completing their last pre-season training on Friday afternoon before breaking for holidays.
Ikitau is back in full training and rebuilding strength in his shoulder. The 25-year-old scored against Argentina at Parramatta in July, then played the next 10 minutes with a broken shoulder and refused to shy away from contact.
"I thought it was my AC joint or a stinger, so I thought I could just keep playing. But after I made that third tackle, someone's knee went straight into my scapula. The pain was next level," Ikitau said.
"I didn't need surgery, but I was in a sling for three weeks and the healing process was about eight or nine weeks."
But it wasn't all bad. Ikitau became a father for the first time when partner Sammie gave birth to son Lennox.
"There were a lot of good things that happened this year as well. It has changed my perspective, it's the best feeling," he said.
And the Wallabies' early World Cup exit - coupled with Jones' shock selection omissions - meant several Brumbies returned to training more than a month earlier than normal.
"This year was a speed bump. There's a lot to look forward to for everyone [in Australian rugby] - the Lions series and then a home World Cup. We can look forward now and build to that," Ikitau said.
"Every coach that comes in picks whoever they like. So the Wallabies will be another challenge to face next year [in terms of Test selection].
"At the Brumbies, the vibe and energy is really good. I feel old with so many young guys, but it's been good and I'm excited."
