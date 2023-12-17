The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

We can't ignore bad school results

By The Canberra Times
December 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's well and truly time for Canberrans to stop boasting about our world-class education system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.