We can't ignore bad school results

It's well and truly time for Canberrans to stop boasting about our world-class education system.
That's if any of us are still boasting, after several years of less-than-stellar results, according to the data.
As Sarah Lansdown reported late last week, there's plenty of room for improvement among Canberra's high-schoolers.
The OECD's major education snapshot, the 2022 Program for International Student Assessment, showed many 15-year-olds in the ACT were not meeting the national benchmarks, and in maths just over half met the national proficient standard.
In science and reading, meanwhile, about a third of students were not reaching the national proficient standard.
At the same time, the ACT is constantly described as one of the most highly educated populations in Australia. It's also one of the most well-resourced and highly paid, with the highest living standards.
So what has gone wrong when it comes to our schools?
Like many things in Canberra, the results aren't just down to demographic; some of the worst-performing schools are in wealthy inner suburbs, and parents pay hefty fees.
One of the main tensions in the ACT public school system is that schools have a degree of autonomy as to how they approach the curriculum and teaching practices across the board.
This is often at the expense of the kind of consistency that would lead to a clearer picture of where the system is failing, and what should be done to improve results.
Instead, it's up to the directorate - or, indeed, the media - to extrapolate based on those schools that are performing consistently well, or improving year on year.
For example, high-performing schools tend to focus on explicit instruction, mentoring and coaching for teachers, strong parental involvement and high expectations.
And the Catholic school system had seen some improvement in NAPLAN results since focusing on high-impact teaching practices and direct instruction.
There is no word yet on whether the ACT education directorate would learn from the Catholic system's program introducing systematic, synthetic phonics to teach children to read.
Nor would it respond directly to questions about whether there would be any targeted programs to improve the weakest domains of writing and grammar.
It's becoming increasingly difficult to defend or explain away the obvious deficiencies in our much-lauded (by some Canberrans) education system, especially when there are no clear indicators of why things are going wrong, only examples of where they're going right.
But Canberra's social setting is the type in which high performance in education should follow almost inevitably.
We are, on several measures, the most educated jurisdiction with the highest median weekly income in the country.
And ACT public schools are fully funded to the schools resource standard, not that that is an indicator of success.
The best way to turn things around will be to follow what other successful jurisdictions have done.
But there's also the fact that Canberra has a shifting population of both teachers and students; and like any city, its academic results will inevitably reflect this.
The challenge is to ensure that our education services, both public and private, are providing the best that can be expected of a city of our considerable good fortune.
