The tricks big banks use to short-change their customers

Depositors are being short-changed by big banks using pricing tactics and marketing strategies that increase complexity, stymie competition and mean most get a lower a lower interest rate than promised, the competition watchdog has said.
A 10-month inquiry undertaken by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has found the major banks do not simply pass on increases in the official cash rate to deposit customers.
Instead, they target their best offers to higher value customers and take advantage of the difficulty of switching transaction and savings accounts to lock other customers into products that provide sub-standard returns.
"Although we have observed instances of price competition from smaller competitors seeking to grow their market share, there is little evidence of aggressive broad-scale price competition, particularly from larger banks," the ACCC said.
"Instead, banks tend to pursue strategic pricing practices ... designed to attract and retain higher value customers [and] take advantage of consumer inertia and other biases to reduce the overall cost of their deposit funding."
The report found Australians collectively keep $1.4 trillion in their transaction and savings accounts, which the banks draw upon to provide close to one-third of their total funding needs.
Together, the four major banks and six mid-tier banks account for 89 per cent of all retail deposits.
But instead of providing depositors with a decent return on their funds, the banks are relying on tactics and low levels of consumer engagement to deliver them lower earnings than they would otherwise achieve, the watchdog found.
Rather than passing increases in the official cash rate directly through to customers by raising account base interest rates, the banks instead make heavy use of conditional and time-limited offers like bonus and introductory rates, many of which fail to deliver the returns promised.
"The conditional nature of [these offers] means that the amount of interest actually received by consumers can be considerably lower than the headline interest rates suggest," the ACCC said. "We found that 71 per cent of bonus interest accounts did not receive the bonus interest rate on average each month over the first six months of 2023."
The commission said that although banks were free to set their own interest rates, arrangements including direct debits, incoming payments and identification requirements made switching accounts difficult and time consuming, stifling effective competition.
Bank pricing tactics and transparency shortcomings add to complexity, making it hard to compare products.
Among seven recommended changes, the ACCC said banks should alert customers if they are about to breach bonus interest rate conditions, provide better disclosure around their offerings and notify customers of rate changes.
The watchdog said comparison websites should also be transparent about commercial arrangements with banks and called on the government to launch a review into the merits of bank account portability.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who commissioned the inquiry, said the government "expects banks to treat their customers fairly when it comes to their savings accounts".
"Increased interest on savings should be a silver lining from the higher mortgage rates Australians are now experiencing," the treasurer said.
"Just as we want Australians to get a good deal on their mortgages, we want savers to get the benefits of higher interest rates."
Dr Chalmers said the government would deliver its response to the ACCC report in the new year.
Australian Banking Association chief executive Anna Bligh defended the record of the major banks, saying customers were "the clear winners [from] highly competitive market forces at work in banking".
Ms Bligh said Australian banks were passing on more interest to their customers than counterparts overseas.
"The share of interest passed onto customers in Australia is higher than in the United Kingdom, United States, Norway, Canada and New Zealand," she said, though she admitted that the current offering of more than 900 different deposit products meant that "at times some consumers may struggle to decide what products are best for them".
She said the ABA would participate in Treasury consultations on the ACCC recommendations.
National Australia Bank chief executive Ross McEwan said the interest rates on some of his bank savings accounts had "increased beyond the rise in the cash rate during the past 18 months".
"We recognise the importance of providing competitive rates, particularly for retirees and those looking to save for a home deposit," Mr McEwan said.
"We are delivering the highest rates to NAB savers since 2008."
