What does the bin chicken have to do with ancient Egypt?

How much do you really know about ancient Egypt?
It's a question worth asking yourself as you head to the National Museum of Australia's blockbuster exhibition, Discovering Ancient Egypt, because there is sure to be something new to learn.
We took a look at the exhibition to answer that very question, and here's what we found.
Today they've taken on the role of a cultural mascot, but there was a time when the bin chicken, aka the ibis, was worshipped.
In ancient Egypt, animals were often mummified not to take to the afterlife, but to worship. Animals were used to represent different gods. So the goddess Bastet was depicted with a cat head, while the god Thoth was represented by an ibis.
"So animals would have been killed, mummified and sold for worshipping purposes," National Museum of Australia curator Craig Middleton said.
"And in fact, the ibis - even though we call it the bin chicken now - was actually one of the most revered animals to worship. The ibis represents truth, wisdom and knowledge. And so it's kind of funny that we make those connections now."
As part of the Discovering Ancient Egypt exhibition, there is a mummified ibis on display. Not only that, they have what appears to be a mummified ibis from the outside, but recent scans have discovered that not all is what it seems. Think knock-off handbag, but ancient Egyptian style.
"There was such a trade around mummified animals, often when you x-ray these mummified remains, there'll only be part of that animal in it, or there'll be a completely different animal," Middleton said.
"So we have something that presents as a mummified ibis, and in fact, it's part of a dog.
"And so there was a whole trade around this. We think about Egypt as this magical past, but these kinds of things, it is a trade, it's a business and people would sell mummification as a business. You get your cheap linens, you get your expensive linens."
When you think of wooden coffins, you think of a pauper's burial. But in the case of ancient Egypt, wood was a sign of luxury.
Take the coffin on Panesy, if you look carefully his face is unadorned wood - a material that was really hard to get a hold of in ancient Egypt, particularly good quality wood.
"And you needed good quality wood to create these kinds of coffins," Middleton said.
"The simple fact [is] that piece of wood was unpainted was because it was expensive.
"And when people created their coffin, they were creating a vision of themselves in the afterlife to acquire divine qualities, wealth. And so coffins are idealised representations of what people wanted that eternal afterlife to be like."
The coffins themselves are the single most important piece of funeral equipment in ancient Egyptian times. It was the thing that preserved the bodies, which was needed in the figurative sense to have a successful afterlife.
Ever wanted to know what it was like at the top of the pyramid? Well, one of the most important parts of the pyramid was up there - the pyramidion.
The capstones to the pyramid were often created out of different materials and were highly decorated capstones. For example, the one on display at the National Museum is of the owner of the pyramid, Pauty, worshipping the sun god Ra.
"The top of the pyramid was the meeting place between the earthly world and the divine world ... and so that becomes a really important part," Middleton said.
"And they're very different kinds of features to the rest of the pyramid, which would have been sort of general stone blocks."
But the pyramidions also helped certain Egyptians get to the top of a different type of pyramid.
Chiselling was an important job in ancient Egypt not just because it involved precision but because it gave the person status by association.
"People who worked on temples, even gardeners at temple sites, they were ordinary jobs but they had the connections and the proximity to power," Middleton said.
"And then you've got other kinds of jobs like the fishermen who worked on the Nile, who are known to be some of the stinkiest people because the Nile was so stinky. So those people would have had more simple burials because they didn't have that proximity to power and they would have been selling fish in the markets and stuff like that."
When you think of ancient Egypt there are a few things that come to mind, and lots of gold is one of them.
And a lot of the time, this came in the form of jewellery.
"The jewellery was not only about adornment - looking pretty - but it was also symbolic," Middleton said.
"Gold was understood to be the divine flesh of the gods. So when you were creating and commissioning gold jewellery, when you were painting your coffins in gold, you were trying to acquire those divine qualities.
"And there's a tiny little earring here [in the exhibition], which is a depiction of a bull. Animals represent some kind of god or some kind of aspect of life so the bull represents virility and so we know that this bull earring would have been worn by a man."
Most of what we know about the ancient Egyptians comes from tombsites. But the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities (Rijksmuseum van Oudheden) have also unearthed about 30 residential dwellings as well.
One item, which is on show at the National Museum, discovered in one such dwelling was an oil lamp.
"You've got the depiction of the man fishing sitting on it, which references that relationship with the Nile, so the Nile being the lifeblood of Egypt," Middleton said.
"That hole at the bottom would have had a wick in it. And so it's an oil lamp and so you burn it and that black residue has been tested and it's the residue of soot that would have been burned. So you can feel someone using that thousands of years ago."
