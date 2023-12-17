Times Past: December 18, 1972

From Housten, USA - The Apollo astronauts were on their way home after bidding a final, emotional farewell to the moon.
Consigning Apollo to the history books as the first steps towards "a sort of impossible dream", the Apollo 17 commander, Captain Eugene Cernan, gazed at the receding moon and said, "We're looking back at some place I think we will use as a stepping stone to go beyond some day ... We will all see it in our lifetime, not just as a nation but as a world ... This was a beginning. This is a beginning".
As the men began their return journey, Dr Schmitt, a geologist, described the rapidly receding moon, seen in Houston in pictures transmitted through the astronaut's television camera. He said the moon was frozen in a period of history 3000 million years old, a period which could not be readily recognised on Earth because of the dynamic processes of mountain building, oceans and weathering.
"Understanding the early history of the moon may mean an understanding of the early history of the Earth", he said.
The Associated Press said that the astronauts seemed reluctant to leave. The TV transmission had been planned to run for 32 minutes but continued for 15 minutes more as the picture gradually changed from a spectacular view of the back side to a view of the entire moon, appearing as a brownish-grey ball against the deep black sky of the universe.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.