Five common deck dilemmas solved

If you're one of the Australians who practically live on their deck during summer, you know that after a while they can really start showing their age.
Here, Rod Schiefelbein, Australian market manager for Trex Company, addresses the five most common deck dilemmas and how to solve them.
Dilemma #1: Loose nails and splintering boards
Solution: Splintering and nail pops are common occurrences with any type of wood deck, especially after a winter of fluctuating temperatures and precipitation.
To find protruding nails, drag the back of a rake across the deck boards. Then, hammer them down or replace them with galvanized screws that are approximately 1/2-inch longer than the original nails.
Lightly splintered boards may be salvaged through sanding, while severely splintered boards will likely continue to deteriorate and should be replaced.
Designed for maximum durability, composite decking won't rot, crack or warp, regardless of harsh weather conditions or daily wear and tear. It's also insect-proof and splinter-free, making it safer and more comfortable for families with kids and pets.
For a completely smooth deck, consider a wood-alternative decking material such as Trex Transcend, which can be installed with concealed fasteners that create a seamless, barefoot-friendly surface.
Dilemma #2: Scuffs and abrasions from furniture and foot traffic
Solution: To keep a wood deck looking as good as new, it's important to regularly wash, stain and seal the boards. Difficult scuffs and scratches may require the use of a power washer and a bit of elbow grease.
With a wood-alternative deck, most abrasions can be washed off easily with soap and water. Be sure to check the deck manufacturer's cleaning and care guide for product-specific tips and guidance.
Dilemma #3: Oil and grease stains
Solution: Barbecue sauce is delicious, but not when the leftovers from last summer's final cookout are still coating your deck.
Whether you have a wood or a wood-alternative deck, try scrubbing stains with a household degreasing agent. For set-in stains, try an automotive degreaser or a carburetor cleaner and rinse immediately with hot water.
Dilemma #4: Mold and mildew
Solution: Mold and mildew are enemies of any exterior surface - especially shady decks exposed to pollen or other organic debris and standing puddles of water.
Sweeping the surface creates a first line of defense against mold and mildew and prevents the creation of an environment that nurtures the growth of fungus.
Dilemma #5: Fading and discoloration
Solution: Wet, frigid winters can take their toll, causing a wood deck to fade and lose its original colour. Seasonal sanding and sealing are a must to fend off the natural deterioration that comes with wood.
With composite decking, you never need to worry about sanding, staining or painting. Just an occasional cleaning is all that's needed to maintain its colour and beauty for decades.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.