The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

The investment teachers want that our children need

By Jessica Del Rio
December 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Next year about 4000 students will enrol in Kindergarten in ACT government schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help