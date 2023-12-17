The investment teachers want that our children need

Next year about 4000 students will enrol in Kindergarten in ACT government schools.
The ACT does not have the screening, progress monitoring and intervention tools to ensure these children will thrive at school.
The report of the expert panel of the Review to Inform a Better and Fairer Education System was released on December 11 and its recommendations should be implemented immediately across ACT public schools to benefit all students, including those students who are leaving school without becoming proficient in literacy and numeracy.
Here in the ACT, one in three Year 9 students were not proficient in the 2023 NAPLAN reading assessment. The proportion doubles to two in three for Indigenous students and students whose parents did not complete high school.
It is important to note that it is not just disadvantaged students in the ACT who are not meeting basic proficiency standards.
About one in five students whose parents have bachelor's degrees are not proficient in reading. I've got two school-aged boys and those aren't odds I like for my children and for their future.
In order to lift student outcomes, the expert panel's report recommends ensuring all students receive high-quality, evidence-based classroom instruction with small group tutoring and one-on-one support for students who fall behind their peers.
This sounds relatively straightforward, and most people would expect this already happens. Unfortunately, not all schools in the ACT are delivering evidence-based literacy instruction with some schools favouring discredited teaching strategies such as the "cueing" method, which prompts beginning readers to guess unknown words rather than to sound them out.
The Australian curriculum has been updated to make it clear that these practices should not be in use, but the ACT government has not followed the lead of jurisdictions like South Australia, Queensland, and NSW, which have heavily invested in the change management, resources and teacher professional development required to move the entire public school system from these outdated methods.
The new curriculum is due to be introduced across ACT public schools in 2024 and will require schools to purchase take-home readers called "decodables" which teach students in Kindergarten and Year 1 to read by sounding out words.
Because there has been no specific funding provided by the government for these resources, it is up to each individual school to purchase them. The ACT Alliance for Evidence-Based Education understands that this has not yet happened across all ACT schools, leaving many Canberra parents worried that their school won't be ready to implement the curriculum from day one of Term 1 in 2024.
The expert panel's report notes that providing appropriate intervention to students who have fallen behind requires universal screening of all students' academic progress, as well as behaviour and wellbeing, with progress monitoring to ensure the intervention is effective.
In the ACT there is universal screening of Kindergarten students using a tool called BASE, but no screening is undertaken in any other year, which means there is no rigorous, standardised data analysis to identify those children with additional needs who are in Years 1 to 12.
Unlike nearly every other state and territory, the ACT does not yet mandate the use of the Year 1 phonics check to find those children who are struggling to learn to read.
The expert panel had made it clear that all jurisdictions and sectors should adopt the Year 1 phonics check.
Without the check it is a lottery as to whether children who are struggling will be found and provided with effective support.
The expert panel calls for teachers to have access to the highest quality evidence-based professional development and curriculum resources.
It is well known that teachers are the most influential factor in schools on children's academic performance. However, multiple reviews have found that teaching graduates are underprepared to teach reading.
This means there must be a significant investment now into professional development for in-service teachers.
An inquiry into literacy and numeracy outcomes in ACT schools will be tabled in June 2024, which means that the ACT government is unlikely to make changes prior to 2025.
There is no reason why the recommendations from the expert panel could not be implemented now, and in time to benefit the 4000 students who will start their school journey in 2024.
Teachers and parents want this investment, and our children deserve this for their future.
