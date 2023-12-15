Better cycling infrastructure is the key to bike safety

Cycling, despite the antipathy all too frequently expressed by a minority of motorists, is an important part of the transport mix that has many benefits and advantages.
People who cycle to work or to the shops, have almost zero carbon emissions, don't require parking spaces or costly public transport infrastructure such as the light rail, and enjoy significant health benefits.
It is also a fact, overlooked by some, that cyclists have every right to use the road network and deserve to be treated with courtesy and respect by other road users.
That said, cyclists have a mutual obligation to reciprocate and should not take unnecessary risks or flout the road rules that are in place for everybody's protection.
It is unfortunate that whenever people are asked why they don't choose to ride to work - or just for pleasure - on Canberra's streets the issue of personal safety tops the list.
Although topography and climate make the ACT a near perfect place in which to either cycle or to park and ride, people are reluctant to do so because they fear being "car doored" (crashing into the door of a parked car), hit by a car, or falling victim to one of the many potholes that have become such a feature of the streetscape.
The issue of cyclist safety is back in the news this week as a result of the release of a study by Bike Spot, a cycling advocacy group, on Australia's most dangerous roads for bike riding.
Five ACT thoroughfares made the cut with Northbourne Avenue topping the local list.
Fairbairn Avenue, Eastlake Parade, sections of the C9 cycle path and Adelaide Avenue and Kent Street weren't far behind.
The common denominator for almost all of these was that, despite being some of the busiest thoroughfares in Canberra and the quickest routes from the suburbs to the CBD, there was limited cycling infrastructure such as dedicated bike lanes.
In the absence of clearly defined cycle lanes or even separate bike paths riders have no choice but to mix it with motorised traffic including large trucks, four-wheel-drives and SUVs. Simon Copland, the executive director of Pedal Power Australia, told The Canberra Times he had experienced numerous near misses while riding along Northbourne Avenue.
"There is a lot of interaction between cars and bikes on that road," he said.
Accidents occur all too frequently and riders live with the constant fear of being "car doored" by somebody exiting a vehicle without checking to see if anybody was coming.
It goes without saying that whenever a cyclist tangles with a motor vehicle the rider will always come off second best.
According to Mr Copland, any roads with a high volume of traffic, without separated bike lanes, and a speed limit of 60kmh or above, were not safe for cyclists.
He, along with many others in the ACT's enthusiastic cycling fraternity, believe the government just hasn't done enough to protect riders.
That, on the face of it, is passing strange given Canberra has been governed by a Labor-Greens coalition one would expect to be promoting cycling for many years now.
Mr Copland and other bicycle safety advocates agree that while driver attitudes are an issue that needs to be addressed better infrastructure designed to keep riders out of harm's way was the best solution.
He believes that dedicated bicycle lanes on thoroughfares such as Northbourne and Adelaide Avenues would reduce the number of negative interactions between drivers and cyclists by a considerable amount.
Given the benefits of having more people commuting by bike, and the relatively low cost when compared to public transport initiatives such as light rail, this appears to be eminently sensible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.