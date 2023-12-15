Canberra rising star duo upstage Olympians, Commonwealth Games champs

Olympians went head to head with the rising stars of the capital's cycling community in the battle for bragging rights at the end of year Canberra Cycling Club Carts Christmas Crits.
In the end, it was the young guns, and young legs, that staked their claim for the future as Oscar Chamberlain and Lauren Bates secured the A-grade titles.
It capped off a massive year for the duo, who have been making waves on the international circuit and were both finalists in the Canberra sport awards junior athlete category.
They were beaten in that battle by athletics teen Cameron Myers, who is also destined for big things. But not even the presence of veterans, Commonwealth Games champs and World Cup winners could overshadow them at Mt Stromlo on Wednesday night.
Chamberlain, the junior time trial world champion, beat Australian under-23s representative Dylan Hopkins as they dodge kangaroos and lightning in the men's race.
It's another notch to Chamberlain's belt and he follows in the footsteps of grand tour stage winner Jay Vine in becoming a winner.
"I've got some goals but I'm not going to put too much pressure to do well. I'll learn as much as I can and then focus on improving," Chamberlain, a 194 centimetre star in the making, said earlier this year.
"...I don't think I'm ever going to win a grand tour, I'm a bit too big, but to ride one will be cool.
"My big goal is to win the Paris-Roubaix and the time trial is going to be a big focus for me, but the spring classics are what I'll target."
The women raced against a stacked field around the 1.3 kilometre circuit, with Commonwealth Games champion Chloe Hosking going head to head with Olympic mountain-biker and World Cup-winner Rebecca Henderson.
Hosking has retired from professional cycling, but Henderson is still riding professionally and eyeing a spot at Paris next year for what would be her fourth Olympics.
But it was Bates who upstaged the veterans and ended her year on a high. The teenager won five medals at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago earlier this year, bagging three gold and two silvers.
The ACT Academy of Sport athlete is being tipped as one of the cyclists to watch as she sets herself for more international events, but she had to fight to the end to beat Em Viotto across the line by half a wheel this week.
