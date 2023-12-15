The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

ACT government needs to be careful with our money

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated December 15 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The report by the ACT Auditor-General into the $77.7 million of tax-payers' money spent was scathing on the the government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.