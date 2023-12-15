ACT government needs to be careful with our money

The report by the ACT Auditor-General into the $77.7 million of tax-payers' money spent was scathing on the the government.
The failed attempt to update the Human Resources Information Management System was a "significant failure for the territory", the auditor found.
"Every aspect of the HRIMS program, including its planning, governance and administration and management arrangements, was characterised by multiple failures at all levels," the auditor reported.
The wider problem is that a pattern may be developing. There is now a lengthening list of projects where public money does not seem to be offering the public the benefit it might expect.
The saga of the Canberra Institute of Technology's spending. Its chief executive recently got a pay rise despite spending more than a year away on paid leave while the Integrity Commission examines the institute's contracts with a "complexity and systems thinker".
And the cost of the light-rail extension southward is eye-watering.
The 1.7 kilometre stretch from Alinga Street to Commonwealth Park is contracted to cost $577 million, with another four years to wait before it takes passengers. Don't even think about the full route to Woden. Many must wonder if they will ever live to see it.
