'I feel refreshed': Raiders star hoping contract sorted soon

One way or another, Josh Papali'i hopes to have his contract sorted in the next few weeks.
Papali'i is off-contract at the end of 2024, but he has an option for an extra year - which is activated if he plays 75 per cent of games across the 2023-24 NRL seasons.
But the Canberra Raiders superstar hopes to have his future sorted well before that option kicks in - which would coincidentally be about when he plays his 300th game.
In further contract news, the Raiders are trying to sign Penrith second-rower Zac Hosking for the 2025-26 seasons.
Similar to Papali'i, Hosking is contracted for 2024, but is free to talk to other clubs about signing beyond that. He toured Raiders HQ on Wednesday.
If Penrith is willing to let Hosking go early the Green Machine would be keen to bring him to Canberra next season to bolster their edge forward stocks.
While the Raiders have NSW Blues second-rower Hudson Young, former England international Elliott Whitehead and recruit Simi Sasagi on their roster, the future of Corey Harawira-Naera is still up in the air.
They could potentially get salary cap dispensation from the NRL to bring in another second-rower if Harawira-Naera fails to get medical clearance when he meets with the specialist in January.
Harawira-Naera needs to prove to doctors his heartbeat has returned to normal before they tick off the final box following the scary seizure he suffered midway through last season.
"There's discussions with my management team and the club at the moment," Papali'i said on Friday.
"Discussions are happening while we're training at the moment.
"I'm not certain on how it's going to pan out, but hopefully we'll see what happens in the next couple of weeks."
Papali'i was back training after having surgery on his biceps muscle towards the end of the 2023 season.
He was feeling refreshed - albeit expecting a tough training session at Seiffert Oval on Friday afternoon.
The Raiders have one more week of pre-season before they break for Christmas and New Year.
"I do feel good. I feel refreshed and the trainers are definitely looking after me during training - I'm probably just not doing as much as the young fellas," Papali'i said.
"I feel like I'm in for a good season next year and hopefully I can produce that for the Canberra fans."
The biceps injury forced Papali'i to sit out the final two games of the season - including their thrilling elimination final loss to Newcastle.
Papali'i spent that game sitting in the Raiders' coaches box and was excited by what he saw in his absence.
Ata Mariota produced a breakout game - running for 193 metres after starting in the front row.
Fellow young forward Trey Mooney scored a try coming off the bench, while Papali'i also saw Emre Guler as a massive part of Canberra's future.
The Raiders will welcome back Corey Horsburgh for round three when his suspension is served, while they've bolstered their forward stocks with the signing of Englishman Morgan Smithies.
"Those boys have been in the system for a while now," Papali'i said.
"Sitting up in the box at Newcastle was really refreshing and awesome to see whatever we're doing down at the Raiders is definitely working because it's breeding players like Trey, Emre and Ata.
"They're the future of the club and things are looking very bright."
