ACT Labor's latest waste of public money a concern for all

The report by the ACT Auditor-General into the $77.7 million of taxpayers' money spent with no benefit to the public was scathing.
The failed attempt to update the Human Resources Information Management System was a "significant failure for the territory", the auditor found.
"Every aspect of the HRIMS program, including its planning, governance and administration and management arrangements, was characterised by multiple failures at all levels," the auditor reported.
We hope that a pattern is not developing. There is now a lengthening list of projects where public money does not seem to be offering the public the benefit it might expect.
The Canberra Institute of Technology's chief executive recently got a pay rise despite spending more than a year away on paid leave, while the Integrity Commission examines the institute's contracts with a "complexity and systems thinker".
And the cost of the light rail extension southward is eye-watering.
The 1.7-kilometre stretch from Alinga Street to Commonwealth Park is contracted to cost $577 million, with another four years to wait before it takes passengers. What the final figure will actually be we are yet to find out.
This may well turn out to be money well spent - one day.
But Canberra Liberals' allegation this government is profligate may strike some as on the money.
It is easy for governments to become less urgent after decades in power.
We hope the current Labor-Greens government is not becoming complacent and casual about how public money is spent; $77.7 million is not small change to be lost down the back of the sofa.
The government's attitude was not good when the computer upgrade was abandoned back in June.
Minister Chris Steel seemed to take the view that these things happen.
"We're not the first government in Australia that has struggled to implement that type of payroll reform. And we're certainly looking at how we can take the learnings from this forward into more IT projects in the future," he said in the Assembly.
One of the "learnings" might be that taxpayers' money is hard earned and given to the government to spend carefully.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.