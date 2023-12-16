The Canberra Times
Tree planting decisions need to be based on evidence

By Letters to the Editor
December 17 2023 - 5:30am
Decisions about how to tree Canberra should be based on evidence. Recent assertions about the "menace" of gum trees are just that. Russ Morison (Letters, December 13) wants Canberra to look like the Chilterns.

