Tree planting decisions need to be based on evidence

Decisions about how to tree Canberra should be based on evidence. Recent assertions about the "menace" of gum trees are just that. Russ Morison (Letters, December 13) wants Canberra to look like the Chilterns.
He argues deciduous trees won't fall in storms. But on February 12, 2022, the BBC reported more than 8 million trees had been brought down in Britain by winter storms.
These included Douglas Firs, beeches, yews and oaks.
None of them were gums. Trees do fall in storms but does this mean we should not plant trees?
Morison also asserts that gum trees are "poisoning our lake". As a local involved in developing a wetland at Emu Ridge, I learned from Dr Ralph Ogden, program manager at Healthy Waterways, that it is stormwater runoff from Canberra's water drainage system that pollutes our lakes.
The solution is to re-engineer our water drainage system using nature as a biofilter to clean the storm water. Gum trees are an essential top layer of vegetation in this process.
Are eucalypts being a widow-maker more of a myth? (Letters, December 12).
The majority of fallen or damaged trees in the last storm for Gungahlin at least seem to be the brittle Manchurian pears or Chinese pistachios.
The gums only dropped big twigs. I'm not sure what's the best tree choice. The gums on the light rail corridor seem to be doing well.
Now the COP28 talkfest has ended we can reflect.
Oh, the irony must be lost on climate extinction rebellion or whatever they are called. In order to get what they want they must rely on fossil fuel producers to provide it for them. Even down to the fluoro vests they wear and banners they parade.
The event floundered at its beginning by being hosted by a gasoline-producing and revenue-hungry country.
COP28 participants could not agree on its direction to the 2050 cut-off date to save the planet. I'm off outside to my bonfire.
The ACT government has released a new road safety plan which includes the extension of 40kmh zones without specifying where those zones may be. A much broader 40kmh limit may be on the agenda.
The legislative engineering does not change the geographic spread of a city the area of Sydney.
There is a need for greater transparency for the 80 per cent of us who live more than five kilometres from their destinations.
The transport policy of a government should not be driven by Pedal Power. The people of west Belconnen and the Lanyon Valley carry a disproportionate burden of the inner north.
Don't forget there have been calls to turn Northbourne Avenue into a pedestrian boulevard, even though it is a central zones arterial road for north-west Belconnen.
US President Joe Biden has only now realised that Israel's "indiscriminate bombing" in its war on Gaza and the killing of civilians, including women and children, is likely to take away "international support" from Israel.
That's something peace advocates from all around the world have been saying from day one of the Israeli military operation in Gaza and the West Bank.
They have also been saying the indiscriminate bombing and killing of civilians was a war crime.
Did Biden know that? He should.
More than 70,000 gathered for COP28; surely a new shade of meaning for the term "fugitive emissions".
Why is it necessary for attendees to gather in one location for this purpose?
Surely technology is sufficiently advanced for such an event to be held between participants remaining in their own countries?
