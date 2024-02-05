'There's talent there': Retiring legend's plan to win Olympic gold

After 20 years in the game, the timing was right for Andrew Kirkpatrick to hang up the softball cleats for good.
Fellow Canberra legend Adam Folkard did the same for the international game, ending an extraordinary career in the green and gold.
Now the "close mates" are back in their home city, hoping they've left a legacy to continue the success Australian men's softball has experienced in their time.
While Folkard will still play in the US for a few more years, Kirkpatrick is aiming to continue his work with the Australian women's team, to help them reach the same heights as the top-ranked men.
"I'll look at being one of the assistants again for the next World Championships and Olympics," he told The Canberra Times.
"I was lucky enough to go to Tokyo, then softball was put back out of the Games for Paris which sucked. But to have softball back in Los Angeles in 2028, it gives a lot of motivation to not only the players, but us as coaches to try and qualify for the Olympics and get back over there.
"It's something to look forward to."
Kirkpatrick is devoted to finding a young pitcher that can take the Aussie women to the top of the podium at the LA and Brisbane Games, and is excited by the talent search ahead of him.
"From the men's side we do really well, we're ranked No.1 in the world, and we've dominated for quite a while. But in the women's side there's talent there, we just need to put it all together," he said.
"I think we're improving a lot, it's just about trying to beat the top two teams, the US and the Japanese."
The 39-year-old began his international career at 17 and has been playing in competitions in America and Japan since 2003 until his final season this year.
Kirkpatrick has had many highlights in that time, but struggled to pick a single standout.
"It's tough to pick just one moment," he said.
"Winning the world championships with Australia in 2009 is probably right up there.
"The other big tournament is the North American season - called the ISC - and to win five of them with different teams, that's the hardest place to win in the world, so I count myself pretty lucky.
"The first two I won were with a team in Wisconsin called the County Materials, and the last three I've won were with the New York Gremlins."
Still experiencing success as recently as this past year with the Gremlins, it'd be understandable for Kirkpatrick to have second thoughts about retiring, but he stuck to his decision.
"The Gremlins have been trying to get me to stay, and I'm still getting messages from them wanting me to come back for one more year," he said.
"Obviously it came down to my age, and my kids were getting older, I've been travelling overseas for 20 years and my body was starting to get a lot more sore.
"I just thought, 'Enough's enough', so it's time to settle down a bit.
"So far I'm enjoying not having to be at training five to six days a week."
And there's no place Kirkpatrick would rather settle down in than Canberra.
"We've always lived here, grew up here, and we don't see ourselves moving anywhere else," he said.
"I look forward to doing some fishing and playing a lot of golf."
