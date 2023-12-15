Cyclist in hospital after car crash in Manuka

A cyclist has been hospitalised after they were in a road accident near Manuka Oval.
The accident involving two cars and the bike rider took place at the intersection of Canberra Avenue and Empire Circuit.
The intersection and a northbound lane on Canberra Avenue were closed while emergency services attended the scene about 6.40pm.
An ACT Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said the patient in hospital was in a stable condition.
A second ambulance was sent to the scene to assess others involved in the accident.
"No one else was taken to hospital," the spokesperson said.
A tow truck was called to clear the cars off the road and debris from the accident. The intersection and northbound lane reopened shortly after 7.15pm.
Canberra Avenue was labelled "dangerous" soon after a map released on Wednesday listed the five most unsafe spots for cyclists in the ACT.
