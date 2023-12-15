'She looks like a child': The star who lost a tooth to get a win

The Canberra Capitals have snapped their losing streak, but their inspirational captain had to lose a tooth to make it happen.
Desperate to score their first win of the WNBL season, the Capitals beat the Melbourne Boomers 84-72 in front of a packed crowd at the club's spiritual home in Tuggeranong.
It was an emotional moment for the Capitals. The club has struggled over the past two years after a three-year stint at, or near, the top of the ladder.
The 12-point win against the Boomers was just their third in the past 30 games and coach Kristen Veal admitted to tears when the final buzzer went.
But tears of joy soon turned to tears of laughter as Jade Melbourne's teammates had fun at her expense. The skipper led the way with 30 points, but she ended the game missing half of one of her front teeth.
"We played like grown ups today, and that was the most impressive thing," Veal said.
"When I say grown ups, [Melbourne's] missing a tooth. Like a child."
An elated Melbourne chimed in: "Hopefully the tooth fairy comes tonight. All I know is there will be $2 under my pillow."
Melbourne is regarded as one of Australia's brightest young stars and made her mark in the WNBA for Seattle this year. She was also selected in the Australian Opals Olympic qualifier squad earlier this week for games in February.
It was easy to see why the Capitals and Opals speak of her so highly. Her 30 points was the biggest individual haul of the game and she also finished with 10 assists, five rebounds, three steals and one block.
"I've been pretty lucky [with injuries], I just get weird things," Melbourne said when asked about her lost tooth.
"I've had stitches in my head, this ... I mean this is probably going to cost the most so this one is up there. But this honestly wasn't that bad [in terms of pain].
"And I'll lose a tooth again if it means we'll get a win.
"It was so special [to get the win] and it meant so much more to our group and to Canberra. I'm so proud of our team. To play like we did [last week], it wasn't us. But I feel so lucky to be a part of this group."
Melbourne was supported well by Alex Fowler (18) and Alex Sharp (12), while Naz Hillmon had 14 for the visitors.
The Capitals returned to Tuggeranong - a venue the club has used for decades - because of a schedule clash at the National Convention Centre and because the AIS Arena is still out of action.
Tickets sold out on game day, and the trip into the past worked well for the new generation Capitals.
The Capitals led by four at the first break and nine and half-time before having to hold off the Boomers in the closing stages.
"It was tears first then a smile," Veal said.
"Then it was a lot of reminders to smile and enjoy it ... we've come so close so many times. It's not that we deserve it, but we've been working our bums off with very little reward.
"To do that tonight, I couldn't be more emotional."
AT A GLANCE
CANBERRA CAPITALS 84 (Jade Melbourne 30, Alex Fowler 18) bt MELBOURNE BOOMERS 72 (Naz Hollmon 14, Keely Froling 12) at Tuggeranong Stadium on Friday night.
