Police seek public help in locating missing teen

ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance to locate missing 17-year-old boy Tyrone Bobadilla.
Police said Tyrone had not been seen since Monday, November 20, and was last seen in the City. He was reported missing on 12 December 2023, police said.
He is described as First Nations in appearance; about 175cm (5'9") tall; with a slim build; short, dark brown hair with a rats tail style; and dark eyes.
Police hold concerns for his welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate him.
Anyone who has seen Tyrone, or who may have any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference number 7618805. Information can be provided anonymously.
