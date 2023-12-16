The Canberra Times
Why that cheap, rechargeable Christmas gift poses a fire risk

By Peter Brewer
December 17 2023 - 5:30am
Fire authorities have warned parents about the risks in buying cheap, non-compliant lithium battery-powered operated toys and gifts this Christmas, using aftermarket or incorrect chargers and leaving devices unattended while charging.

