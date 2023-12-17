The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Australia must improve defence industry capability, report warns

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
December 18 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia should appoint a Czar to boost our defence industry capability, experts say, with a new report warning that it currently does not "reflect the demands of a world where Australia needs to be prepared for major conflict in our region".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.