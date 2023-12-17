Career at a crossroads for top-rated capital tennis teen

Canberra young gun Charlie Camus is approaching a crossroads.
In one direction is a switch of allegiance to France. In the other the choice to stay with Australia.
It means Tennis Australia is at risk of losing their best junior male player to France.
While Camus is born and bred in Canberra, his father Olivier played hockey for France.
It's believed Olivier was in Melbourne on the weekend meeting with TA head of player development Tim Jolley discussing funding.
The Canberra Times contacted both parties for comment, with both confirming Camus was no longer with TA's National Tennis Academy in Brisbane.
Olivier also confirmed the 17 year old was now with the French Tennis Federation's National Training Centre (CNE) in Paris.
The young gun's currently on a trial at the CNE and has been playing junior clay tournaments in the USA.
He's just finished up at the J500 Plantation tournament in Florida, where he made the third round.
He also played at the J300 in Bradenton, as well as a tournament in Mexico before that.
Camus shifted to the CNE after he withdrew from the NTA after a three-month trial earlier this year.
The NTA has been centralised in Brisbane, where all of Australia's best players aged between 16-23 can not only get specialised coaching, but also strength-and-conditioning coaching and access to sports psychologists.
Despite the switch, Camus still receives between $50,000-$80,000 in TA funding as one of Australia's best juniors.
The world No.36 boy was named TA's male junior athlete of the year at their awards night in Melbourne last Monday, edging out fellow finalists Hayden Jones and Pavle Marinkov.
Camus won the J200 Oceania regional championships in Sydney in August.
If Camus was to continue with the French CNE there would come a time when he would be expected to pledge his allegiance to France.
Not surprisingly - given his heritage and the fact he went to Telopea Park School - he can speak French.
His loss would be a massive blow to Australian tennis - given Camus has been highlighted as a potential top-100 player who has been an "orange boy", or hitting partner, for the Davis Cup team.
Canberra's punched above its weight in producing tennis stars over the years.
Nick Kyrgios, who will miss the upcoming summer due to a wrist injury, climbed to a career-high No.13 in the world, while Wally Masur made it to No.15.
Kyrgios was back in Sydney, where he now lives, rehabbing as he continued his push to return to the World Tour.
Camus is known as a hard-working, good kid who is a passionate Canberra Raiders fan.
He's previously trained with Kyrgios in their time in Canberra together.
