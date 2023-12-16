Red card drama and penalty howler hurts Canberra

A red card and a missed penalty decision left a 10-woman Canberra United licking their wounds in a tough 2-0 defeat to Melbourne Victory on Saturday.
Canberra arrived in Melbourne full of confidence, fresh off their first win, and with star striker Vesna Milivojevic fit and ready to play after a knee injury scare last week.
But that's where the positives ended, as Victory dominated the rusty visitors, scoring inside 30 minutes off a half-chance, before sealing the win not long after United goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln was red-carded.
Canberra never quite looked comfortable all match, with passes missing the mark and Victory commanding 62 percent of possession as well as blasting 25 shots to United's three.
United would still have felt they were robbed of an early lead though when skipper Michelle Heyman was brought down in the penalty area in the 11th minute.
Despite getting the back of her legs hacked, referee Georgia Ghirardello kept the whistle in the pocket.
With no VAR in the A-League Women - but available in the men's competition - even commentators said the technology would have seen officials award a penalty.
Victory's Japanese international Kurea Okino had the United defence on their toes, and under pressure at the back, Canberra crumbled as American McKenzie Weinert found the back of the net.
Melbourne nearly doubled their advantage before the break, however a superb effort by Young Matildas goalkeeper Lincoln kept Canberra in touch.
After signing with the club on Thursday, US recruit Sarah Clark was called on by United coach Njegosh Popovich in the second half to bolster their defence and make her A-League debut.
And Canberra needed all the help they could get.
In the 50th minute Lincoln was shown red after clipping oncoming attacker Rachel Lowe just outside the area.
She didn't concede a penalty, but it forced a substitution for back-up goalkeeper Coco Majstorovic to come on, with midfielder Mary Stanic-Floody sent to the bench.
Seven minutes later a neat through-ball set up Okino to comfortably round Majstorovic, score and cement Victory's sixth-straight win.
Majstorovic's shaky start was forgettable but she settled into the role with some big saves late, and Canberra will need her to be on song as they face next Saturday's home game against Central Coast Mariners without Lincoln.
MELBOURNE VICTORY 2 (M Weinert 28', K Okino 57') bt CANBERRA UNITED 0 at AAMI Park.
