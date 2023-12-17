The Canberra Times
Stop being so polite - confront dangerous drivers, passengers urged

By Rachael Ward
Updated December 17 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 12:21pm
Passengers are being urged to stop someone from driving if they are impaired. (Jane Dempster/AAP PHOTOS)
Passengers are being urged to have the courage to confront a driver who is affected by substances, distracted or too tired to get behind the wheel.

