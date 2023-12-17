Johnson v Warner feud reignites: 'He's a bit like Kevin Pietersen'

The Mitchell Johnson versus David Warner feud just won't quit.
After Warner's batting efforts of 164 and 0 in the first Test against Pakistan in Perth, Johnson continued to drive the debate about the Australian opener's form with another scathing column.
Johnson lit the fuse of an explosive debate two weeks ago when he said the retiring Warner didn't deserve a farewell series due to his poor form over the past three years and involvement in the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal.
Warner scored 164 runs days later, for just his second Test century since January 2020, and made a not-so-subtle shushing gesture in celebrating the knock.
The under-fire opener said his celebration was for anyone "who wants to write stories about me and try to get headlines".
Johnson's latest piece in a Perth newspaper added another chapter to the stoush.
The former Australian quick was left red-faced after Warner's first innings century, but Johnson stood by his view Australia would have been better served replacing the opener for the series.
He also compared Warner's reaction to criticism to former England star Kevin Pietersen.
"On day one of the first Test against Pakistan Warner rode his luck early on - and it could have gone either way - and you take that and he went on to make 164," Johnson wrote in The West Australian.
"He did what he was paid to do in the first innings before Saturday's duck in the second innings.
"Warner may have denied he cares about criticism of his form, but it definitely does drive him as shown in his performance in the first innings.
"That sort of atmosphere is something Warner revels in and he is a bit like Kevin Pietersen was in that regard.
"Pietersen loved it when someone had a go at him on or off the field, he enjoyed the challenge and got up and about and I think it's the same with Dave."
Johnson added that he felt Australia missed a golden opportunity to blood new players into an ageing team during a "soft summer" series against Pakistan, rather than waiting for upcoming home matches against England and India.
"They could have given some new guys some really good time out in the middle this summer and backed them in," Johnson said.
"That's going to be much harder across the next two summers when India and England visit for five-Test series."
Warner was out for a duck in the second innings, but his memorable opening-day century will make it hard for selectors not to pick him all the way through to his chosen farewell Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Warner's early wicket was closely followed by Marnus Labuschagne (2 runs) on Saturday, which left Australia in a precarious position of 2-5 at one point, before Steve Smith helped the home side recover to lead by 300, 2-84 at stumps.
As the Perth deck started to crack up, Pakistan employed a bodyline-style approach to Smith, and a late blow to his left arm particularly hurt.
Labuschagne was also sent off for scans after being struck on the little finger of his right hand by a seaming Khurram Shahzad delivery. If scans show a fracture, Labuschagne could miss the Boxing Day Test.
- with AAP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.