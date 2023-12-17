'Our hitters are as good as anybody': Canberra finishes weekend on a high

Cory Acton's best quality? He's got a bit of white-line fever.
That's on top of the stolen bases that he's leading the ABL in. And the hitting that played a large part in the Canberra Cavalry splitting the series with the ladder-leading Adelaide Giants.
But it was the competitiveness that Cavalry manager Keith Ward liked the most.
The Cavalry came from behind to beat the Giants 7-6 in game four of the series at Narrabundah Ballpark on Sunday.
While Canberra's still on the bottom of the ABL ladder, they managed to split the series against the top side.
It had Ward confident if they could get on a roll against the Sydney Blues at home next week, and then the Perth Heat away in the lead-up to New Year's Eve, then they could force their way into the play-offs.
But he put it on his starting pitchers to lift to make that happen.
"Our hitters are as good as anybody in the league right now - have been for a couple of weeks," Ward said.
"Most of our bullpen is pitching very, very well. Our starters need to pick up the slack.
"If they can pick up the slack and be more effective then we're going to have a chance to win a hell of a lot more baseball games."
Second-base Acton shone across the four games for the Cavalry, with Ward praising his hitters efforts.
He had nine hits from his 16 at-bats against Adelaide - for a season batting average of .353 - crossing the plate five times himself and driving in another four runs.
Acton's also leading the ABl for stolen bases with 12 - drawing comparisons with former Cavalryman Jon Berti, who now plays for the Miami Marlins in Major League Baseball.
"He paid his own airfare out here and just wanted a chance to play," Ward said.
"He's getting better and better every week. We know that he can help our offence because he can steal bags and in addition to that he's getting base hits, he's hitting the ball hard.
"He's putting pressure on the pitching to get the guy behind him good pitches to hit to because the focus is on him so much.
"So there's a bunch of different aspects that he brings that has that ripple effect. And he's got a bit of white-line fever too, which I like."
The Cavalry will play their final home series of the year - starting against Sydney at Narrabundah Ballpark on Wednesday night.
AT A GLANCE
GIANTS 101 013 000 6R 13H 0E
CAVALRY 002 004 100 7R 12H 0E
