Kyrgios gives rare rehab insight on long road to recovery

Nick Kyrgios has provided a rare update about his troublesome wrist injury after arriving back in Sydney from a US media blitz.
The Australian Open doubles champion has been sidelined for nearly all of 2023 after knee, foot and wrist injuries, with the latter the latest issue to keep him off the court.
Kyrgios won't be competing in the Australian Open for the second-straight year due to the wrist ligament injury, and has given no clear timeline on when he will return to the tour in 2024.
But back on home soil after spending several weeks abroad in America appearing as a tennis commentator and on podcasts and TV shows, Kyrgios is in the gym again.
A video posted by his trainer Dimitri Morogiannis, showed Kyrgios hitting weights machines, with the Canberran revealing the state of his wrist injury.
"Coming back, the wrist feels like ... the wrist is doing OK actually," Kyrgios said in the Instagram reel.
"It's good to just reintroduce some new exercises and get into there.
"Because we know the fluidity of this wrist and what it can do when it's feeling good. So I'm trying to get back out there."
After a session with Morogiannis, and close mate and comedian Elliot Loney, Kyrgios appeared to have a positive outlook on his rehab.
"Unreal," he said of the session.
"What a way to start the day. We wake up, get a coffee, long black, straight to the gym, get those endorphins pumping and just have some good all round camaraderie for the day ahead.
"Beautiful sunshine, straight into the nightclub and then we're going to f---ing take over this city. You know how we do."
Kyrgios has openly admitted that he is entering the final years of his tennis career.
In a recent interview with television personality Piers Morgan, the 28 year old spoke candidly about his ups and downs, his infamous on-court outbursts, Twitter spats, and injury struggles, as well as his future in tennis.
"I want to get back on the tour and have one to two more really, really good years and I think that's possible," Kyrgios said.
"Then, after, if there's some more leagues that are offering some nice money, then yeh, I'll definitely look at extending my career."
Kyrgios has played just one match this year, in Stuttgart in June - which he lost.
While Kyrgios won't be playing in the upcoming Australian Open, he is expected to be at Melbourne Park in a broadcast commentary role.
Back in Kyrgios' hometown, Tennis ACT are ramping up their preparations for the Canberra International at Lyneham between December 31 and January 6, that is set to feature men's and women's players before they compete at the Australian Open.
On Monday an official players announcement will be made for the combined ATP and WTA 125 tournament with increased prize money and valuable ranking points up for grabs.
