Canberrans hit waterways ahead forecast cold shift

The water had barely had the official all-clear before Teigan Scherger and her pals had waded in.
Pine Island had been closed to swimmers at the beginning of December.
Heavy rain had clouded the water and there were "elevated bacteria levels", according to Stephen Alegria of the ACT Parks and Conservation Service.
As a result, swimmers were urged to resist the urge and not swim in a string of popular spots, including Pine Island on the Murrumbidgee near Tuggeranong.
But by the past weekend, the keep-out-of-the-water notice had been rescinded at most places.
And so people dived in - not that the water was that clear, Teigan Scherger said.
"It was a bit brown - but it was absolutely beautiful," she said.
She was in a group of 15 friends who went for a Christmas party barbecue (sausages, green salad, pasta salad).
But next weekend doesn't look so enticing.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts that Saturday will be "partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds".
Temperatures in Canberra are expected to be in the low 30s on Monday and Tuesday with a dip to the low 20s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before rising again nicely for the pre-Christmas weekend.
On the latest advice, most swimming spots in suburban ACT were reopened.
READ MORE:
The main exceptions where "bacteria alerts" were in operation were at Murrays Corner (Paddys River), Tuggeranong Town Park, Yerra Beach and Bargang Beach on Lake Ginninderra, and Kambah Pool.
A swimming ban at these sites did not mean a boating ban as well.
The quality of the water in Lake Burley Griffin is monitored by the National Capital Authority (as opposed to the ACT government which monitors quality in the outer areas).
On the NCA's latest advice (via the swim guide website which it points people to) is that Acton Beach, Acton West jetty and Black Mountain Beach "meet water quality standards".
Yarralumla Beach "failed to meet water quality standards".
The official advice for wild swimming (swimming in rivers and lakes) is that it can be dangerous, particularly if heavy rains have increased speed and volumes. People have drowned in waters around the ACT.
The ACT government says: "Natural waterways can be beautiful, but hazards are always present.
"No matter your confidence in and around the water, ensure you are prepared by following the safety advice below."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.