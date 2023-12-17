The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

How to give something that'll be appreciated this Christmas

By Denis Moriarty
December 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About this time of the year people start circulating estimates of what proportion of Christmas gifts are wasted, in the sense of not being what the recipient wanted, which I always think is missing the point, the answer being pretty well all, almost by definition (for adults, at least).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.