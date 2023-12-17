'Quite a shock': Zimbabwe star shines for Tuggeranong

A monster knock and handy spell by Tuggeranong's former Zimbabwean international Vusi Sibanda led to a barnstorming victory in the first grade 50-over competition on the weekend.
The reigning ACT Twenty20 champions flexed their short format muscles, dismissing Ginninderra for just 88, before openers Zach Maron (26 not-out) and Sibanda comfortably chalked up 91 runs for the win.
Sibanda's entertaining 63 off 27 balls topped off a stellar performance where he also took 2/19 with the ball.
"We definitely didn't see that type of scorecard coming when we rocked up - it was quite a shock," bowler Shane Devoy (3/3) said.
"Conditions were spin friendly which was challenging but Zach and Vusi demonstrated some awesome skills.
"Vusi did play Test cricket for Zimbabwe for a reason. He's an exceptional player and we're lucky to have him for the last two seasons. Some of the lessons he's passed on to younger players have been invaluable."
Janith Samaratunga (3/23), Samuel Meyer (1/8) and Ryan McCaughan (1/9) were the other wicket-takers for Tuggeranong as Ginninderra's Jordie Misic top-scored with just 23 runs.
Tuggeranong are third on the one-day ladder behind Queanbeyan and West Creek Molonglo, but are building confidence for the new year.
"The ladder is really tight in every format, so we've just got to get into the finals and then see what we can do," Devoy said.
ACT Premier Cricket - One-Day
Men's first grade
Tuggeranong 0/91 bt Ginninderra 88
Queanbeyan 5/283 bt Eastlake 106
Weston Creek Molonglo 9/242 bt North Canberra Gungahlin 134
ANU 9/220 bt Western District 122
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.